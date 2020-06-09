Around the world

Central African Republic
Sudan militia leader charged with war crimes
BANGUI — In a significant breakthrough in the pursuit of justice for crimes in Darfur, Sudanese militia leader Ali Kushayb, who is charged with 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes in the devastating conflict, has been arrested more than 13 years after a warrant was issued for him and transferred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, authorities said Tuesday.
Kushayb surrendered to authorities in a remote corner of northern Central African Republic, near the country’s border with Sudan, International Criminal Court spokesman Fadi El Abdallah said. He later added that Kushayb arrived at the ICC’s detention center Tuesday evening.
In the Darfur conflict, rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.
The government responded with a scorched-earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.
Britain
Carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack
LONDON — Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business in several countries, though it expects the overall impact to be contained.
The company said in a statement that “a cyberattack has taken place on the Honda network.” It said there was no breach of data but that it is working to “minimize the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.”
Production in Japan is back to normal, after being disrupted Monday morning, and it is also expected to resume Tuesday in North America.
Production at Honda’s U.K. factory in Swindon has been suspended during the COVID-19 lockdown and the attack is not expected to significantly alter its plans to resume operations this week.
North Korea
Communication with South Korea is cut off
North Korea said Tuesday it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade the United States to ease sanctions.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency said all cross-border communication lines would be cut off at noon in the “the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with South Korea and get rid of unnecessary things.”
When South Korean officials tried to contact their North Korean counterparts via several channels after the North’s announcement Tuesday, the North Koreans didn’t answer, according to the South Korean government.
In its announcement, North Korea said Tuesday’s move was a response to South Korea’s failure to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across their border.
Russia
Official: Oil spilled into Arctic lake
MOSCOW — Some of the 20,000 tons of diesel oil that leaked from a power plant has seeped into a fragile Arctic lake, the regional governor said Tuesday.
Krasnoyarsk region Gov. Alexander Uss said that it wasn’t immediately possible to assess the damage to fish and other natural resources in Lake Pyasino.
Emergency workers have laid booms to block the fuel from getting into the lake from its tributary, the Ambarnaya River, but they have failed to stop the spill from spreading downstream.
Wire reports
