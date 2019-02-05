Mexico
Migrant caravan arrives at town on Texas border
MEXICO CITY — A caravan of about 1,600 Central American migrants camped Tuesday in the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, just west of Eagle Pass, Texas.
The governor of the northern state of Coahuila described the migrants as “asylum seekers,” suggesting all had expressed intentions of surrendering to U.S. authorities.
While previous caravans had traveled to the border city of Tijuana, where migrants have to join a waiting list to make asylum claims, the relatively open border around Eagle Pass is different. The border is marked mainly by the Rio Grande and lacks the long sections of high barriers found in Tijuana.
Still, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security vowed that the “lawless caravan” would not be allowed in.
Mass factory strike is nearing victory
MEXICO CITY — A mass strike at assembly plants in a Mexican border city is nearing victory, after 44 of 48 “maquiladora” factories agreed to 20 percent pay increases.
Companies in Matamoros had resisted union demands for raises and a one-time bonus of about $1,685. At its height, the strike involved 25,000 workers making less than $1 an hour.
The Industrial Workers and Laborers’ Union of Matamoros said Tuesday that since the strike started in mid-January, all but about four plants have settled.
The strike erupted after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decreed a doubling of the minimum wage in Mexico’s border zones, apparently unaware that some union contracts at the maquiladora plants are indexed to minimum wage increases.
United Nations
UN experts: N. Korea nukes remain intact
UNITED NATIONS — North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs “remain intact,” and its leaders are dispersing missile assembly and testing facilities to prevent “decapitation” strikes, U.N. experts said in a new report.
The experts’ report to the Security Council, seen Tuesday by the AP, says the country continues to defy U.N. economic sanctions, including through “a massive increase in illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products and coal.”
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — the country’s official name — also continues to violate an arms embargo, a ban on luxury goods and financial sanctions, the experts said.
Costa Rica
Ex-president accused of sexual assault
SAN JOSE — Former President Oscar Arias, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was enveloped in scandal Tuesday after a sexual assault complaint was brought against him by a nuclear disarmament activist.
Arias denied the allegation, saying he has never acted against the will of any woman and has fought for gender equality during his career.
According to the publication Semanario Universidad, the woman said the incident took place Dec. 1, 2014, at the ex-president’s home in the capital, San Jose, where she had come for a meeting related to her cause.
She told the publication that Arias grabbed her from behind, touched her breasts, began to kiss her and penetrated her with his fingers, while she reminded him that he was a married man.
Egypt
Parliament may extend president’s tenure
CAIRO — Egypt’s parliament advanced a proposal Tuesday to amend the constitution in a way that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office well beyond the end of his current term in 2022.
El-Sissi led the 2013 military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president and was elected the following year. He has presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent, and was re-elected last year after all potentially serious challengers were jailed or pressured to exit the race.
A constitutional amendment to extend el-Sissi’s rule would add to concerns that the country is slipping back into authoritarianism eight years after a pro-democracy uprising.
