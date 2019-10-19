Egypt
Egypt reveals details of 30 ancient coffins
LUXOR — Egypt’s antiquities authorities revealed Saturday the details of 30 ancient wooden coffins that were recently discovered in the southern city of Luxor.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters the coffins, with inscriptions and paintings, were found in the Asasif Necropolis on the Nile River’s west bank near Luxor. When discovered last week, the coffins were in two layers, with 18 coffins on top 12.
The coffins were for men, women and children from the 22nd dynasty (945-715 B.C.) and had been collected and hidden by a priest for fear of being looted, Waziri said.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany said the mummies found in the coffins included 23 adult males, five adult females and two children. He said the coffins were “exceptionally painted and preserved.” His ministry has described them as one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years.
Russia
15 dead after dam collapses in Siberia
MOSCOW — At least 15 people are dead after a dam at a small Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers’ dormitories Saturday.
The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were unaccounted for, Russian news reports said. Officials said 16 people were injured.
The dam had not been registered or approved for use by Rostechnadzor, Russia’s agency for technological and ecological oversight, the Interfax news agency cited the agency as saying.
China
Protesters pray, gird for unauthorized march
HONG KONG — Hong Kong anti-government protesters are set for more civil disobedience as they prepare to hold an unauthorized protest march to press their demands.
Supporters held a prayer rally Saturday night to call for international help for their cause. The protest march is planned for Sunday, with organizers vowing to hold the event even though it failed to win approval from police, who cited risks to public order.
As the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s political crisis extends into a fifth month, protesters are trying to keep the pressure on the government to respond to their demands, including full democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.
They are also using Sunday’s rally to raise a more recent demand for the government to scrap a ban installed this month on face masks at public gatherings.
Ethiopia
Nobel winner launches million-copy book
ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister is launching a book of his ideology, with one million copies already printed.
Saturday’s launch again raised concerns among some in the East African nation that a cult of personality could spring up around Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced sweeping political reforms after taking office last year.
The book is called “Medemer.”
Abiy’s book is launching both in Ethiopia and the United States, which has a large diaspora community.
