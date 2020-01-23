Around the world

Mexico
Guardsmen break up migrant caravan
FRONTERA HIDALGO — Hundreds of Central American migrants were hauled onto buses by Mexican national guardsmen and immigration agents after crossing into the country early Thursday and walking for hours along a rural highway.
The migrants had stopped for the day at a shaded crossroads when hundreds of national guard troops advanced their lines to within 100 yards of the migrants. A brief negotiation stalled, the migrants knelt to the ground in prayer and began to chant “we want to pass.”
National guardsmen in riot gear advanced banging their plastic shields with batons and engaged the migrants. There was shoving and pepper spray as migrants were rounded up.
Many of the people allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses without resistance. Women cradling small children or holding kids’ hands wept as they walked toward the buses.
Britain
Divorce bill now law, opening way for Brexit
LONDON — Britain’s delayed and disputed Brexit bill became law Thursday, removing the last U.K. obstacle to the country leaving the European Union in just over a week.
The U.K. is finally leaving the 28-nation bloc more than 3 1/2 years after voters narrowly opted to do so in a June 2016 referendum — and after interminable rounds of political wrangling.
Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans announced Thursday in the House of Commons that the Withdrawal Agreement Act had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, the final formality in its legislative journey. An identical announcement was made by the speaker of Parliament’s upper House of Lords.
Canada
Iran issues invitation to examine black boxes
TORONTO — Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it has been invited by Iran to participate in the download and analysis of the flight recorders from the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet “whenever and wherever” that takes place.
Iran has acknowledged that its armed forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at the jetliner that crashed after taking off from Tehran’s main airport earlier this month, killing all 176 people on board. Fifty-seven Canadians died and 138 of the passengers were headed to Canada.
The Transportation Safety Board said in a statement it understands that the plane’s flight-data recorders — commonly known as black boxes — are still in Iran and said Iran is assessing options for their download and analysis, including doing it in Iran.
Spain
Encounter by tarmac unleashes speculation
MADRID — A secretive meeting this week by the tarmac of Madrid’s international airport between two prominent officials from Spain and Venezuela triggered a political storm Thursday, with conservative parties pressing Spain’s left-wing government for full disclosure.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, the powerful right hand of President Nicolás Maduro, is on a European Union sanction list barred from entering the territory of any of the bloc’s members. Despite that, she held talks early Monday with José Luis Ábalos, Spain’s Transportation Minister and a key figure in Spain’s ruling Socialist party, the Spanish news website Vozpopuli revealed Thursday.
Vozpopuli said the meeting between Ábalos and Rodríguez took place inside a private jet and lasted 1.5 hours. The Venezuelan vice president and her team then spent time at the airport’s VIP guest terminal, the website reported.
Switzerland
World’s smallest gold coin made, to be sold
No joke: Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small you’d need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you.
State-owned Swissmint said Thursday the 2.96-millimeter (about an eighth of an inch) gold coin is the smallest in the world.
It weighs 1/500th of an ounce and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs ($0.26).
Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for 199 francs ($205) with a special magnifying glass so owners can see the famous physicist on its face.
Wire reports