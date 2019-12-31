Around the world

Greece
Gunmen attack tanker, abduct 8 crew membersATHENS — Gunmen have attacked a Greek tanker ship off Cameroon in west Africa and abducted eight of the 28 crew members, injuring one seaman, Greek authorities said Tuesday.
A coast guard statement said the attack took place early Tuesday 2 miles off the port of Limboh, where the Greek-flagged Happy Lady was riding at anchor.
The abducted seamen were identified as five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian national. The coast guard provided no further detail on the health of the injured Greek crew member.
The coast guard did not say whether a ransom demand has been made to the ship-owning company.
Germany
Harry Kupfer, opera director, dies at 84
BERLIN — Harry Kupfer, the longtime opera director of Berlin’s Komische Oper, died Monday at age 84.
His management agency Arsis said in a statement Tuesday that Kupfer died “after lengthy illness” in Berlin.
Kupfer’s career began in Stralsund, then part of communist East Germany, in 1958. He gained international attention with his 1978 production of “The Flying Dutchman” in Bayreuth.
Nuclear plant to be shut down next week
BERLIN — Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022.
Utility company EnBW has said it will take the Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant off the grid on Tuesday.
Under Germany’s “energy transition” plan, the country aims to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources over the coming decades. The government agreed earlier this year to stop producing electricity from coal-fired plants by 2038 at the latest.
Brazil
Suspect in attack on filmmakers ID’d
RIO DE JANEIRO — Police in Rio de Janeiro have identified one of the people responsible for a gasoline bomb attack targeting satirists behind a Christmas program on Netflix that some critics have described as blasphemous.
The 41-year-old businessman, named Eduardo Fauzi Richard Cerquise, has a “violent profile” and remains at large, according to Marco Aurélio de Paula Ribeiro, the detective in charge of the investigation. Police had a warrant for Cerquise’s arrest on Tuesday but were unable to locate him.
Officers carried out a search in two homes and two offices and seized cash worth about $30,000, a fake firearm, ammunition, a “political-philosophical” shirt and computers, Ribeiro told reporters at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.
The Christmas Eve attack on an empty video production house didn’t injure anyone but came as a shock even in a country accustomed to violence.
Britain
Man charged after art by Picasso is damaged
LONDON — A 20-year-old man is being held in custody pending his next court hearing after being charged with damaging a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London.
London police said Tuesday that Shakeel Ryan Massey of northwest London has been charged with criminal damage. He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Police said the attack on the artwork happened Saturday. Police did not specify the painting but British media said it was “Bust Of A Woman,” a 1944 painting that depicts photographer Dora Maar in a semi-abstract style wearing a hat and green clothes.
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Ex-Bosnian Serb general indicted
SARAJEVO — Bosnia’s war crimes prosecutor on Tuesday charged a former Bosnian Serb general with aiding genocide in the 1995 massacre at the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica.
More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed when Bosnian Serb troops captured the U.N.-protected enclave of Srebrenica in July 1995 during the Bosnian war.
The massacre has been described as genocide by two international courts and is considered the worst crime in Europe since World War II.
The prosecutor’s statement said Milomir Savcic willfully aided ex-Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic and others during the Srebrenica massacre. He is accused of commanding troops to capture, imprison and kill hundreds of Bosnian Muslims at several locations near Srebrenica.
