Around the world

China
Spacecraft lands on moon to collect rocks
BEIJING — A Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon Tuesday to bring back lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s, the government announced.
The Chang’e 5 probe “successfully landed” at its planned site, state TV and news agencies reported, citing the China National Space Administration. They didn’t immediately announce any more details.
The lander was launched Nov. 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan. It is the latest venture by a Chinese space program that sent its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, has a spacecraft en route to Mars and aims eventually to land a human on the moon.
Plans call for the lander to spend about two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4.4 pounds of rocks and debris. The sample will be lifted up into orbit and transferred to a return capsule for the trip to Earth.
Germany
Man drives into crowd; 4 killed, 15 injured
BERLIN — A man zig-zagged an SUV at high speed through a pedestrian zone in the southwestern German city of Trier on Tuesday, killing four people, including a 9-month-old child, and seriously injuring 15, officials said.
The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man born in Trier, was arrested at the scene and the vehicle was impounded, Trier police said.
The suspect, whose name was not released in line with German privacy laws, had no fixed address and had been living in recent days in the Land Rover that a friend had loaned him, which was used in the attack, said prosecutor Peter Fritzen, who was heading the investigation.
Belgium
Nonessential shops reopen as virus numbers drop
BRUSSELS — Nonessential shops in Belgium reopened Tuesday in the wake of encouraging figures about declining daily coronavirus infection rates and hospital admissions. Few overcrowding incidents were reported.
The government had been fearful that the change might lead to massive gatherings in the nation’s most popular shopping centers and streets. Over the weekend, pre-Christmas light festivals already led to crowded scenes in several cities, prompting warnings from virologists about the dangers of reopening too soon.
But even if lines were long outside some multinational chains, there were few people in smaller shops and in provincial towns. Still, for many it was a joyous day.
“I’m so happy! So happy to reopen, to see my little customers and my little shop again,” said Sarah de Kinkajou, owner of the Kinkajou toy shop in Brussels.
Europe
EU eyes Dec 29 approval for 1st virus vaccine
BERLIN — The European Union drug agency said Tuesday it may need four more weeks to approve its first coronavirus vaccine, even as authorities in the United States and Britain continue to aim for a green light before Christmas.
The European Medicines Agency plans to convene a meeting by Dec. 29 to decide if there is enough safety and efficacy data about the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved. The regulator also said it could decide as early as Jan. 12 whether to approve a rival shot by American pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc, which submitted its request to U.S. and European regulators this week.
If its vaccine is approved, Germany-based BioNTech said the shot’s use in Europe could begin before the end of 2020 — but that seems ambitious.
Wire reports
