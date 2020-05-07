Around the world

Thailand
Tame elephants sent back to their homes
BANGKOK — The millions of unemployed in Thailand due to the coronavirus include elephants dependent on tourists to feed their voracious appetites. With scant numbers of foreign visitors, commercial elephant camps and sanctuaries lack funds for their upkeep and have sent more than 100 of the animals trudging as far as 95 miles back to their homes.
The Save Elephant Foundation in the northern province of Chiang Mai has been promoting the elephants’ return to the greener pastures of home. The foundation supports fundraising appeals to feed animals still housed at tourist parks, but also believes it is good for them to return to their natural habitat where they can be more self-sufficient.
Since last month, more than 100 of the animals have marched from all over Chiang Mai to their homeland of Mae Chaem.
Norway
Suspect: Attack was ‘emergency justice’
A Norwegian man suspected of killing his ethnic Chinese stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque and opening fire said Thursday on the first day of his trial that it was an act of “emergency justice” and that he regretted not having caused more damage.
Philip Manshaus appeared at a court west of Norway’s capital and denied charges of murder and terror read to him by a prosecutor, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.
In court, Manshaus, 22, described how he killed his 17-year-old stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, by shooting her four times — three in the head and one in the chest — with a hunting rifle at their home in the Oslo suburb of Baerum.
Ihle-Hansen was adopted from China as a 2-year-old.
Shortly after that, Manshaus said, he drove to a nearby mosque where three men were preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations. He wore a helmet with a video camera attached and a bulletproof vest.
Germany
Spy chief apologizes for Israel map mistake
BERLIN — The head of Germany’s military counterintelligence agency has apologized for publishing a report containing a map that failed to show the state of Israel.
The agency, known by its German acronym MAD, said Thursday that the initial draft of its 2019 annual report erroneously depicted Israel in the same color as neighboring Jordan.
The agency said the error was “immediately corrected” and an investigation was launched.
South Africa
Brewer might dump 400M bottles of beer
CAPE TOWN — South African Breweries, one of the world’s largest brewers, says it may have to destroy 400 million bottles of beer as a result of the country’s ban on alcohol sales that is part of its lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
South Africa stopped all sales of alcohol when its lockdown came into effect March 27 and the brewery has seen beer pile up at its production facilities. The brewer is seeking special permission from government to move the beer to other storage facilities. The transport of alcohol has also been outlawed in South Africa.
SAB told news station eNCA on Thursday that if it’s not able to move the beer, which amounts to about 34 million gallons, it would be forced to “discard” it at a loss of about $8 million. That loss would put 2,000 jobs at risk, SAB said.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!