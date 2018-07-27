South Africa
Longest total eclipse
of century draws awes
JOHANNESBURG — Curiosity and awe have greeted a complete lunar eclipse, the longest one of this century and visible in much of the world.
The so-called “blood moon,” when it turns a deep red, was visible at different times in Australia, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America when the sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon.
The total eclipse lasted 1 hour 43 minutes, with the entire event lasting closer to four hours.
Rio de Janeiro’s spectators cheered when the blood moon emerged from the fog. Hundreds of people watched at a fort overlooking the iconic Copacabana beach and Sugarloaf Mountain. The local planetarium set up telescopes for astrology fans.
“These telescopes are fantastic. It’s one thing to see pictures of the planets in a book and another to see it in real life,” said Ana Selma Ferreira, a lawyer who brought her children to the spectacle.
Mexico
President-elect: $16B to boost oil output
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president-elect announced a $16 billion investment plan Friday to boost flagging oil production, refinery capacity and electrical generation.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday the country must act “urgently” to reverse a decline that saw crude output drop to 1.88 million barrels per day in the first half of 2018, down from 3.4 million barrels per day in 2005.
Lopez Obrador pledged to increase production by 600,000 barrels per day in two years. He said about $9.5 billion in investment would be made in 2019, with more in ensuing years to upgrade existing refineries, build a new one, and support oil exploration. He said he will also upgrade hydroelectric and power generation plants.
Lopez Obrador, who will take office on Dec. 1, named Octavio Romero to head the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos.