France
Man in lockdown runs marathon on balcony
PARIS — In the age of confinement, Elisha Nochomovitz figured out a way to run a marathon anyway — back and forth on his balcony. That’s right. He ran 26.2 miles straight, never leaving his 23-foot balcony.
He saw it as a physical and mental challenge, but he also shared the images online as a way “to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job,” he told The Associated Press from his apartment in Balma, a suburb of the southern French city of Toulouse.
Like athletes who ran around their Wuhan apartments or cyclists who found ways to train in their locked-down Abu Dhabi hotel rooms, Nochomovitz wanted to show others that it’s possible to stay fit as virus containment measures tighten around the world.
He also wanted to lighten the mood. “It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation,” said Nochomovitz, who finished the marathon in 6 hours, 48 minutes.
Mexico
Cartoon educates kids amid virus pandemic
The Mexican government has created a super-woman style cartoon character called “Susana Distancia,” a play on the Spanish words for “A Healthy Distance,” to remind people to keep apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Susana Distancia became a trending topic on Twitter — where the character has an account — after social media users noticed that the government has been largely failing to take its own advice about social distancing.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shook hands and kissed a child at rallies in recent days.
But on Friday he posted a video of him standing near a little girl at a roadside gathering of supporters. López Obrador told her “I love you, but I can’t give you a kiss,” noting the need “to keep a healthy distance.”
Wire reports