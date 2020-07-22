Around the world

Denmark
Pompeo says US to expand Arctic role
COPENHAGEN — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region.
During a brief visit to Denmark, Pompeo hailed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and announced a new sustainable fisheries and commercial engagement agreement with the Faroe Islands, another Danish territory in the North Atlantic.
“It’s a new day for the United States in Greenland,” Pompeo told reporters at a joint news conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.
The U.S. Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, reopened in June after a decades-long hiatus. The move attracted attention because of U.S. President Trump’s stated interest last year in purchasing Greenland from Denmark.
France
2 boys in fire dropped from 30 feet, caught
PARIS — Two young brothers were saved from an apartment fire in the southeastern French city of Grenoble when they dropped about 30 feet from a window and were caught by people below.
The two, aged 10 and 3, were unharmed by the fall Tuesday but might have suffered from smoke inhalation, French media reported.
Video of the dramatic rescue showed the younger brother being dropped from at least three stories up as black smoke billowed from the window and flames engulfed an adjacent balcony. As onlookers screamed, the older brother then hung from the window and let himself fall into the arms of those below.
Atlantic Ocean
Gonzalo expected to become hurricane
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which formed Wednesday morning, is expected to become a hurricane Thursday, according to the latest advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
It is one of two tropical disturbances the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring, and the seventh named storm of an already busy 2020 hurricane season.
On Wednesday morning, Gonzalo was located between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, about 1,205 miles east of the Southern Winward Island, with winds at 50 mph. Gusts are expected to increase over the next two days.
Britain
UK to open citizenship path to Hong Kongers
LONDON — Britain’s government said Wednesday it will open a new special pathway to obtaining U.K. citizenship for up to 3 million eligible Hong Kongers as of January, taking another step toward solidifying a policy denounced by China.
In a statement, the Home Office said holders of the British National Overseas passport and their immediate family members can move to the U.K. to work and study. The change to immigration rules was introduced after Beijing imposed a new, sweeping national security law on Hong Kong.
“Today’s announcement shows the U.K. is keeping its word: We will not look the other way on Hong Kong, and we will not duck our historic responsibilities to its people,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!