Around the world

Mexico
Mammoth remains found near capital
MEXICO CITY — Archaeologists have found the bones of about 60 mammoths at an airport under construction just north of Mexico City, near human-built ’traps’ where more than a dozen mammoths were found last year.
Both discoveries reveal how appealing the area — once a shallow lake — was for the mammoths, and how erroneous was the classic vision of groups of fur-clad hunters with spears chasing mammoths across a plain. Humans may have been smarter — and mammoths clumsier — than people had previously thought.
For the moment, however, Mexican archaeologists are facing a surfeit of mammoths, almost too many to ever excavate.
United Arab Emirates
Gunrunner ordered to pay over $4M
DUBAI — An Iranian-American aviation magnate and gunrunner tied to the CIA and the Iran-Contra scandal must pay a sheikhdom in the United Arab Emirates more than $4.1 million over a series of business disputes, a British court ruled Friday.
The ruling against Farhad Azima caps a yearslong legal dispute stretching across the world between the Kansas City, Missouri resident and the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, one of UAE’s seven sheikhdoms along with Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The case renewed questions over whether Azima had what one prosecutor said was a stay-out-of-jail-free card because of secretive work he had performed for the U.S. government. While ruling in the emirate’s favor, the High Court’s judgement also paints Ras al-Khaimah as the Wild West of frontier investing. The 127-page ruling describes the emirate’s ruling family, alleging it was a victim of a $2 billion embezzlement and saying it pressured people through detention without charges and worried about internal power struggles.
Russia
Putin: Virus situation beginning to improve
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said Friday the coronavirus outbreak in Russia has begun to abate, creating a positive environment for easing restrictions, as officials defended the country’s data on deaths against claims they were being under-reported.
Speaking during a video conference with top officials, Putin pointed at the decreasing number of new infections in Moscow and other regions. “The positive dynamic is not so fast as we would like it to be, sometimes even unstable, but it does exist,” he said.
Russia currently ranks second after the United States in the number of infections with 326,448 cases, including 3,249 deaths.
Syria
Cousin of Assad barred from traveling abroad
A Syrian court has ordered a travel ban on the cousin of the country’s president and one of its wealthiest businessmen in the latest measure to contain a financial dispute that has pried open divisions in the Assad family.
The decision was published on the Syrian Justice Ministry’s Facebook page late on Thursday. The court said Rami Makhlouf would be temporarily banned from leaving Syria until a dispute over outstanding financial dues is settled.
Wire reports
