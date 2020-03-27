Around the world

Colombia
Alleged co-conspirator of Maduro in custody
A retired Venezuelan army general indicted alongside Nicolás Maduro has surrendered in Colombia and is being taken by Drug Enforcement Administration agents to New York for arraignment, four people familiar with the situation said Friday.
Cliver Alcalá has been an outspoken critic of Maduro for years. But he was charged Thursday with allegedly running with Maduro, socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello and another retired army general a narcoterrorist conspiracy that U.S. prosecutors say turned the Venezuelan state into a platform for violent cartels and Colombia rebels. The Justice Department had offered a $10 million reward for Alcalá’s arrest.
Alcalá was being flown on a chartered plane to the U.S. from Barranquilla, Colombia, after waiving an extradition hearing and agreeing to collaborate with prosecutors.
Venezuela
Country’s telecom satellite lost in space
Venezuela’s only telecommunications satellite has veered off its orbit and stopped working, creating a logistical headache for the cash-strapped South American nation.
The Chinese-built satellite was launched among much fanfare in 2008 under the watch of former President Hugo Chavez, who said that the 6-ton machine would help to “construct 21st century socialism” and contribute to Venezuela’s “independence and sovereignty.”
But as Chavez’s socialist revolution decays under U.S. sanctions and years of economic mismanagement, the nation’s prized satellite is tumbling in space and has become useless three years before its planned expiration date of 2023.
The satellite was helping to provide internet services to rural areas that are not connected to fiber optic cables and was also being used to broadcast Venezuela’s heavily politicized state-run television channels into poor or rural homes that have no access to cable TV.
Britain
PM Johnson tests positive for virus
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first leader of a major nation to contract COVID-19, but he insisted Friday that he remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the pandemic.
Two of Johnson’s aides in the fight against the virus — his health secretary and top medical adviser — also said they had the disease.
Johnson, 55, said he was tested Thursday after showing “mild symptoms”: a temperature and a persistent cough.
“I’ve taken a test that’s come out positive so I am working from home; I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” Johnson said in a video message .
Italy
Virus shows slight signs of easing
ROME — Doctors and nurses in Italy’s overwhelmed northern hospitals have welcomed a slight stabilizing in the number of coronavirus infections but fear the virus is still silently spreading in the country’s south 2ƒ weeks into the West’s most extreme nationwide shutdown.
As the dead in Italy keep piling up, virologists warn that the actual number of cases could be up to more than five times as high as the official count, which reached just shy of 86,500 on Friday. That means infections will still climb even with Italians ordered to stay home for all but essential activity.
