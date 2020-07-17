Around the world

Britain
Black man’s arrest puts London in spotlight
LONDON — One London police officer was suspended and another given restricted duties Friday after a video of an arrest appeared to show an officer kneeling on a Black man’s neck.
Footage of the arrest in north London on Thursday shows two officers holding down the handcuffed man. At the beginning of the 2 minute and 20 second clip, one of the officers appears to be applying pressure to the man’s neck with his knee. The officer’s hand is on the head of the man, who is on pavement laying on his side.
“Get off me ... get off my neck,“ the struggling man can be heard shouting in the video that appeared on social media. “I haven’t done anything wrong, get off my neck.”
India
Nation hits 1 million coronavirus cases
NEW DELHI — India crossed 1 million coronavirus cases Friday, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system.
A surge of 34.956 new cases in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,003,832.
The Health Ministry also reported a record number of 687 deaths for a total of 25,602. It said 635,757 people have recovered and the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63%.
The grim milestone comes at a time when several Indian states are imposing focused lockdowns to stem the outbreak amid frantic efforts by local governments to protect the economy.
Iraq
Minister: Iraq to face severe water shortages
DOHUK — Iraq’s minister of water resources says his country will face severe water shortages if agreements are not forged with neighboring Turkey over Ankara’s irrigation and dam projects that have decreased river inflows to Iraq’s parched plains.
Descending from the mountains of southeast Turkey and coursing through Syria and then Iraq before emptying out in the Persian Gulf, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers are Iraq’s main water source and essential to for agriculture. But tensions have mounted over the years as Turkey pressed ahead with dam projects to meet its domestic electricity demands.
Measurements of inflows from the border with Turkey in northern Iraq were 50% below average this year, Iraq’s Water Resources Minister Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani said Thursday.
