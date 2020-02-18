Around the world

Russia
Chinese nationals banned from entry
Russia will temporarily ban Chinese nationals from entering the country because of the virus outbreak centered in China that has infected more than 73,000 people worldwide, Russian authorities said Tuesday.
The entry ban goes into effect Thursday at midnight Moscow time for an indefinite period, according to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The government said it made the move due to the “worsening epidemiological situation” in China.
Russia already had cut off most Chinese visitors by closing the long land border with China and Mongolia and imposing other travel restrictions.
Afghanistan
Afghan president wins disputed election
KABUL — Ashraf Ghani won a second term as president of Afghanistan, the country’s independent election commission said Tuesday, but his closest opponent refused to recognize the results, declaring himself winner and potentially endangering peace negotiations with the Taliban.
The Taliban also rejected Ghani’s win, further putting into question a U.S. peace plan that calls for a reduction in violence followed by a more permanent agreement expected to be signed Feb. 29, between Washington and the Taliban.
The election commission said Ghani garnered 923,592 votes, or 50.64%, in the Sept. 28 election. The country’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah received 720,841 votes, or 39.52%.
Syria
Russia, Turkey agree on more Syria talks
Talks between Russia and Turkey meant to reduce tensions in northwestern Syria did not yield a “satisfactory result” for Ankara, but both sides agreed to continue negotiations, a spokesman for Turkey’s president said Tuesday.
Turkey and Russia support rival groups in the Syrian conflict and for the past few years have been closely coordinating their moves in Idlib province.
A truce reached between the two countries collapsed in late 2019, leading to an offensive by Russian-backed Syrian troops who captured wide areas in the last rebel stronghold and triggered one of the civil war’s worst humanitarian crises with about 900,000 people fleeing their homes.
Italy
Sarcophagus dedicated to Romulus discovered
ROME — Archaeologists excavating the Roman Forum have discovered an underground shrine dedicated to Romulus, the founder of the ancient city.
The monument includes an underground chamber with a 55-inch-high sarcophagus and what appears to be an altar. The sarcophagus dates from the 6th century B.C.
The Colosseum Archaeological Park, which oversees the ongoing excavations of the Forum, is to unveil the discovery Friday.
South Sudan
Huge locust outbreak in E. Africa spreading
JUBA — The worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years has reached South Sudan, a country where roughly half the population already faces hunger after years of civil war, officials said Tuesday.
The locusts have been seen in Eastern Equatoria state near the borders with Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. All have been affected by the outbreak that has been influenced by the changing climate in the region.
The situation in those three countries “remains extremely alarming,” the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said in its latest Locust Watch update Monday. Locusts also have reached Sudan and Eritrea.
Wire reports