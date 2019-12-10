Czech Republic
Man kills 6 in hospital with an illegal gun
PRAGUE — A man with an illegal gun fatally shot six people and wounded three others at a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic on Tuesday, the prime minister and officials said. The gunman later killed himself as police approached his car.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place around 7 a.m. in a hospital waiting room in Ostrava, 220 miles east of Prague.
Somalia
5 rebels killed in raid on president’s home
MOGADISHU — Five heavily armed Islamic extremist rebels attacked the presidential palace in Somalia’s capital Tuesday before all were killed by security forces in a shootout that spread from the heavily fortified government complex to the nearby SYL hotel, police said.
Sweden
Literature Nobel goes to Srebrenica denier
STOCKHOLM — Author Peter Handke received his Nobel Literature Prize on Tuesday amid criticism of him in Sweden and abroad as an apologist for Serb war crimes in the 1990s.
Handke accepted the $948,000 award from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm with the winners of other Nobels except for the peace prize, which was presented in Oslo.
The Austrian novelist and screenplay writer was given the award for “influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience,” according to the prize citation.
Handke has been a staunch supporter of the Serbs and has denied that the massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in the town of Srebrenica was genocide.
Wire reports