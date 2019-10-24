Mexico
Agency: Government must pay fishermen
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission said Wednesday the government must renew payments to fishermen who were ordered to stop using nets in order to save the last few vaquita marina, the world’s smallest porpoise and the most endangered marine mammal.
Fishermen say they have returned to fishing in the upper Gulf of California because President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cut off the compensation payments that they were receiving before he took office on Dec. 1.
Fewer than a dozen of the tiny, elusive porpoises remain in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, which is the only place where they exist. Fishermen set illegal gill nets to catch totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China. Those nets, some of which are also set to catch shrimp and other fish, can drown vaquitas.
The Human Rights Commission, whose non-binding recommendations are usually obeyed by government agencies, said Wednesday that Mexico’s agricultural and fisheries departments must renew payments aimed at compensating the local fishermen for lost income.
Bolivia
Morales says he won presidential election
LA PAZ — Bolivia’s Evo Morales declared himself the outright winner Thursday of an election in which he was seeking a fourth term as president, enraging his opponents who alleged vote fraud and called for further protests to demand a second round of voting.
With more than 99 percent of the votes counted from Sunday’s election, Bolivia’s first indigenous president had 46.9% support against 36.6% for former president Carlos Mesa, just barely giving Morales the 10 percentage point lead over his nearest rival needed to avoid a runoff vote between the two. Seven other candidates were in the race.
“We won in the first round. There are 1.58% (of the votes) left to count, but we won with the rural vote,” Morales, the region’s longest ruling leader, told a press conference.
Morales later said that if the count of the final ballots showed he did not get enough votes, he would be open to a second round. As of midday Thursday, electoral authorities had still not announced a final result.
Ethiopia
Deadly unrest poses challenge to Ahmed
ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed faced the most serious political challenge of his short rule Thursday as officials said dozens of people might be dead in two days of unrest caused by tensions between security forces and the country’s most prominent activist.
Jawar Mohammed hinted he might raise the stakes by entering next year’s election, but he warned that holding the vote amid current conditions “is the most dangerous thing Ethiopia can do.”
Not two weeks have passed since Abiy was named the Nobel winner for his sweeping reforms that included welcoming home from exile Mohammed and other critics and opposition figures who had been considered terrorists by the previous government. Abiy called it opening up the political space after he took office last year.
Ethiopia’s largest regional state is engulfed in protests sparked by apparent friction between security forces and Jawar, a media entrepreneur who many say played a key role in mobilizing months of widespread protests that led the previous prime minister to resign.
Wire reports