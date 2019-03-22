Germany
11 arrested in raid on suspected extremists
BERLIN — German authorities arrested 11 people Friday during a series of raids on a group of people suspected of planning an Islamic extremist attack using a vehicle and firearms.
Frankfurt prosecutors said the aim of the alleged plot was “to kill as many ‘infidels’ as possible,” news agency dpa reported.
The main suspects are two 31-year-old brothers from Wiesbaden and a 21-year-old man from Offenbach, near Frankfurt, all are German citizens. The group under investigation — between ages 20 and 42, and from Frankfurt, Offenbach, Mainz and Wiesbaden — is suspected of offenses including terror financing and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Hesse state’s interior minister, Peter Beuth, said “police intervened in a timely manner to prevent possible attack plans at an early stage.” The suspects are believed to have hired a large vehicle, contacted weapons dealers and collected money.
Afghanistan
US forces: 2 American soldiers killed
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two American service members were killed during an operation in Afghanistan on Friday, the U.S. and NATO forces said, providing no other details on the combat deaths.
The fatalities, which bring to four the number of U.S. soldiers killed this year in Afghanistan, underscore the difficulties in bringing peace to the war-wrecked country even as Washington has stepped up efforts to find a way to end the 17-year war.
The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission said the names of the service members killed in action were being withheld until after notification of the next of kin, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy. The statement also did not specify the location of the combat or say who the soldiers were fighting.
A Taliban statement said insurgents engaged in heavy fighting with Afghan and U.S. forces overnight in the northern city of Kunduz. A Taliban spokesman said the fighting was still underway Friday; he claimed the insurgents had killed as many as three Americans and nine Afghan commandos.
China
Officials say 26 killed, 28 injured in bus fire
BEIJING — Local authorities say 26 people have been killed and 28 injured after a tour bus caught fire on a highway in central China’s Hunan province.
The provincial spokesman’s office said Saturday that five of those injured were in critical condition.
The incident occurred early Friday night along a stretch of Hanshou County in the city of Changde. Aboard were 56 people, including a tour guide and two drivers, both of whom have been detained as authorities investigate .
Photos from the scene show the bus’ interior completely charred, possibly indicating the fire started with materials on board.