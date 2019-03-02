Britain
US ambassador slams critics of US agriculture
LONDON — The U.S. ambassador to Britain has attacked what he described as a “smear” campaign against American agriculture by interests with a protectionist agenda.
Woody Johnson said in an article published in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday that U.S. food products are safe, and that scare stories about “chlorine-washed chicken” and “hormone-pumped beef” are being used to mislead the public. The comments come as Britain prepares to negotiate its own trade deals with the U.S. and other countries after Britain’s departure from the European Union set for later this month.
“You have been presented with a false choice: either stick to EU directives, or find yourselves flooded with American food of the lowest quality,” Johnson wrote. “Inflammatory and misleading terms like ‘chlorinated chicken’ and ‘hormone beef’ are deployed to cast American farming in the worst possible light. It is time the myths are called out for what they really are: a smear campaign.”
Johnson says American producers use “scientific” and “technological” tools to feed a growing global population, in contrast to the European Union’s “Museum of Agriculture.” Chlorinated chicken — or chlorine-treated chicken — refer to chicken carcasses that have been treated with antimicrobial rinses to remove harmful bacteria. The practice is common in the U.S. but banned in the EU.
Afghanistan
Official: Taliban target army corps, killing 23
KABUL — Taliban insurgents targeted an Afghan army corps at their camp in the southern Helmand province, killing at least 23, officials said Saturday.
Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said 20 other troops were wounded in the attack that began Friday and ended Saturday night after a 40-hour battle in the Wahser district.
As many as 40 security forces may have been killed, according to a provincial official . Zwak added that military vehicles and offices were damaged by blasts and shooting in the attack.
Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, said in a statement that the insurgent group was responsible for the attack, which came even as Taliban negotiators met for talks with a U.S. peace envoy in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar. He said Taliban fighters engaged both Afghan and foreign forces inside the camp and killed “scores.”
Zwak said U.S. advisers were present in the base, but in a separate area. “The foreign forces present at the base were all safe as the Taliban could not reach that part of the compound,” he said.
Serbia
Suspected killer wanted by 3 countries arrested
BELGRADE — A Serbian man reported to be a contract killer sought by authorities in three countries has been arrested in the Czech Republic, police said Saturday.
The man is suspected of murder using guns and is sought by authorities in the Netherlands, Hungary and Serbia, Czech police said.
A Serbian police statement said authorities are seeking to extradite the man, identified only by his initials D.C., born in 1980, from the Czech Republic. It says he was arrested on Friday evening in a Prague hotel as part of cooperation between several countries.
The suspect was arrested with false documents, two guns and ammunition, as well as a wig and glasses, police said.
Serbia’s Blic daily reported that the man is well-known contract killer Caba Der.
Indonesia
Rescuers seek miracle as gold mine goes silent
JAKARTA — An official overseeing a grueling rescue at a collapsed Indonesian gold mine said that the voices of dozens of trapped miners are no longer being heard as the effort to reach them continued for a fourth day Saturday.
Rescuers are currently not entering the mine in North Sulawesi’s Bolaang Mongondow district while an excavator and other heavy equipment are working on it, Abdul Muin Paputungan said. No one has been saved from remote mine located in steep terrain since Friday when the death toll stood at eight with 20 people rescued. Authorities believe about three dozen miners remain trapped.
“Since yesterday we have heard no more voices from inside. On this fourth day the signs of life faded away,” said Paputungan. “But we still try to save them even though at the moment it seems like a miracle if they can survive.”
The unlicensed mine collapsed Tuesday evening due to shifting soil and the large number of mining holes. Informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.
France
Yellow vests protest for 16th straight week
PARIS — Thousands of French yellow vests protested Saturday for a 16th straight weekend in Paris and other cities to show they are keeping up momentum against the government’s economic policies they see as favoring the rich.
In Paris, more than a thousand protesters marched peacefully through well-off western neighborhoods of the capital, starting from the Arc de Triomphe monument to reach a southern plaza. The demonstration was placed under tight security.
Police forces were dispersing dozens of protesters who remained near the Champs-Elysees avenue.
Memorial for former synagogue vandalized
PARIS — French police are investigating after a memorial stone marking the site of a former synagogue destroyed by the Nazis was vandalized in the eastern city of Strasbourg.
The prefecture of the Bas-Rhin region said in a statement the heavy memorial stone was discovered moved from its base Saturday morning.
Strasbourg mayor Roland Ries denounced “a new anti-Semitic act.”
“Anti-Semitism undermines the values of the Republic,” the prefecture said.
The monument commemorates a synagogue built in 1898 that was set on fire and razed to the ground by the Nazis in 1940.
Brazil
Former president leaves prison to attend funeral
RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left prison Saturday to attend his 7-year-old grandson’s funeral, taking advantage of his temporary release to reiterate his innocence before political leaders and relatives who had gathered to mourn.
Da Silva, who is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption and money laundering, was released at 7 a.m. local time from a prison in the Parana state capital of Curitiba. He then flew to Sao Paulo by plane before taking a helicopter to Sao Bernardo do Campo, where the funeral took place.
He was to return to his cell later in the afternoon.
