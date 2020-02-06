Around the world

Afghanistan
Official: US citizen believed kidnapped
An American citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistan by a Taliban-affiliated group, a U.S. official said in Washington on Thursday, and authorities are working to rescue him.
U.S. officials believe Mark Frerichs of Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped by the Haqqani network, according to an official .
It was not immediately clear why Frerichs was in Afghanistan or where precisely he was picked up, though Newsweek — which first reported the kidnapping — said he was taken into custody last week in Khost province, in the eastern part of the country, and that he has worked as a contractor in conflict zones.
Italy
High-speed train derailed, killing 2
OSPEDALETTO LODIGIANO — A high-speed passenger train derailed in northern Italy before dawn Thursday, killing two railway workers and injuring 28 other people as its engine broke off and careened into a work vehicle on a adjacent track. Authorities are looking into human error linked to track maintenance work as a possible cause.
The state-railway Freccia Rossa train went off the rails on the heavily used Milan-Bologna line while traveling at nearly 180 mph, Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli told state radio.
Maintenance work had been carried out on a nearby track switching area less than two hours before the derailment, Prosecutor Domenico Chiaro told reporters at a news conference.
The train that derailed was the first train to pass through the area after the work was done and “the switch was placed in a position it shouldn’t have been,” he said. “We’re looking into the hypothesis of human error that could be linked to the maintenance work,” as a possible cause for the accident.
Colombia
Escobar’s hit man, Popeye, dies of cancer
BOGOTA — A former hit man for late drug lord Pablo Escobar who confessed to killing hundreds of people during one of Colombia’s most violent periods died Thursday from cancer, prison authorities said.
Jhon Jairo Velásquez, known by his nickname Popeye, died at the National Cancer Institute in Bogota, where he had been hospitalized since late December, according to the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute.
Velásquez admitted to carrying out at least 300 murders himself and said he helped coordinate the deaths of some 3,000 other individuals on behalf of Escobar’s Medellin cartel during the 1980s and 90s. He spent 23 years behind bars for plotting the murder of a presidential candidate and was released in 2014 on parole.
He went on to gain notoriety as an author and YouTube celebrity who delivered angry diatribes against leftist rebels and corrupt politicians and at one point expressed a desire to run for a seat in the senate.
Iraq
Deeper military ties to Russia considered
BAGHDAD — Iraq and Russia have discussed prospects for deepening military coordination, Iraq’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, amid a strain in Baghdad-Washington relations after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general inside Iraq.
The ministry statement followed a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi army chief of staff Lt. Gen. Othman Al-Ghanimi and Russian Ambassador Maksim Maksimov, as well as a newly arrived defense attache.
The meeting came during an uncertain moment in the future of Iraq-U.S. military relations, following the Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s most powerful military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi senior militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad’s airport.
Turkey
Death toll climbs to 41 after double avalanche
ISTANBUL — The death toll from a pair of avalanches in eastern Turkey climbed to 41 Thursday, Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency said as search teams aided by sniffer dogs scanned the avalanche field for bodies.
The first avalanche late Tuesday killed five people in eastern Van province, which borders Iran.
After about 300 emergency service workers were called to respond, a second avalanche struck the large rescue team near the town of Bahcesaray on Wednesday.
Turkish disaster agency AFAD said that along with the deaths, the double avalanche left 84 people injured.
Wire reports