Around the world

Iran
Arrests made over downing of airliner
TEHRAN — Iran said Tuesday that authorities have made arrests for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane, which killed all 176 people on board and set off protests in the country demanding accountability after officials initially concealed the cause of the crash.
Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said “some individuals” were arrested after “extensive investigations.” His statement on the judiciary’s website did not say how many were detained .
Iran at first dismissed allegations that a missile had brought down the plane, but in the face of mounting evidence officials acknowledged on Saturday — three days after — that its Revolutionary Guard had shot down the plane by mistake as the force braced for a possible military confrontation with the United States.
Philippines
Volcano spews lava a half-mile high
TAGAYTAY — A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava into the sky and trembled constantly Tuesday, possibly portending a bigger and more dangerous eruption, as tens of thousands of people fled villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash.
Government work was suspended and schools were closed in a number of towns and cities, including Manila, because of health risks from the ash. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.
The restiveness of the Taal volcano and several new fissures in the ground nearby likely mean magma is rising and may lead to further eruptive activity, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
Pakistan
Harsh winter weather kills 70 more people
MUZAFFARABAD — Severe winter weather has claimed more lives as avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall killed 55 people in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and 15 died in neighboring Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday.
The latest deaths raise the two countries’ overall death toll from the severe weather to 126 since Sunday.
The disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir was the worst-affected area, with 55 deaths in the past 24 hours, said Waseem Uddin, a spokesman for Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.
China
Bus falls into sinkhole; 6 dead, 4 more missing
BEIJING — A bus plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in northwestern China, killing at least six people and leaving four missing, authorities said.
Some 1,000 emergency workers and 30 vehicles were sent to the site, the emergency management bureau in the city of Xining said.
A crane was called in to lift the bus above the sinkhole so rescue workers could look for victims.
The bus tipped more than halfway into the chasm that opened up at a bus stop just outside a health clinic.
Wire reports