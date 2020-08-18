Around the world

Netherlands
Tribunal: Hezbollah member guilty
LEIDSCHENDAM — A U.N.-backed tribunal on Tuesday convicted one member of the Hezbollah militant group and acquitted three others of involvement in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri 15 years ago.
The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Salim Ayyash was guilty as a co-conspirator of five charges linked to his involvement in the suicide truck bombing. Hariri and 21 others were killed and 226 were wounded in a huge blast outside a hotel in Beirut on Feb. 14, 2005.
However, after a yearslong investigation and trial, three other Hezbollah members were acquitted of all charges that they also were involved in the killing of Hariri, which shocked the Middle East.
The tribunal’s judges also said there was no evidence the leadership of the Hezbollah militant group and Syria were involved in the attack, despite saying the assassination happened as Hariri and his political allies were discussing calling for an “immediate and total withdrawal of Syrian forces from Lebanon,” presiding Judge David Re said.
France
Face masks mandated at all workplaces
PARIS — France is now mandating masks in all workplaces, from the Paris business district to factories in the provinces, as it tries to contain growing virus infections but avoid shutting down the economy.
Tuesday’s announcement by the Labor Ministry makes France one of relatively few countries in the world that’s universally requiring workers to wear masks on the job, though they’re routinely worn in many Asian countries and increasingly required in public places beyond.
The move came after France’s daily infection count jumped past 3,000 over the weekend, for the first time since May, and as the number of virus patients in hospitals, intensive care units and nursing homes is starting to inch up again. France currently has among the highest infection rates in Europe, and already requires masks in public indoor spaces .
Champagne makers fix harvest quotas
PARIS — French Champagne producers decided Tuesday to put unprecedented limits on the quantity of grapes they will harvest this year in hopes of propping up prices and containing damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, record amounts of grapes may need to be destroyed or sold to distilleries at discounted prices. But for the Champagne Committee, a group that represents 16,000 vintners around France’s Champagne region, that’s the price to pay for saving their luxury business.
Wire reports
