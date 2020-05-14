Around the world

Around the world

  • Updated
Europe

EU suspends delivery of 10 million masks

BRUSSELS — The European Commission said Thursday it has suspended the delivery of 10 million Chinese masks to member states and Britain after two countries complained about the poor quality of the batches they received.

As part of its efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, this month the EU’s executive arm started dispatching the masks to health-care workers.

After a first batch of 1.5 million masks was shipped to 17 of the 27 member states and Britain, Poland’s health minister Lukasz Szumowski said the 600,000 items Polish authorities received did not have European certificates and failed to comply with the medical standards required for their distribution.

“We have decided to suspend future deliveries of these masks,” Commission health spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said. “We will then see what action needs to be taken if there is indeed a quality problem with these masks.”

Ireland

Damon: Lockdown life feels ‘like a fairy tale’

Matt Damon has described living in Ireland during the country’s coronavirus lockdown as like being in a “fairy tale” during a surprise radio interview.

The Hollywood star and his family were in Dublin, where he had been filming Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” before travel restrictions were imposed worldwide. The family has been staying in the affluent Dalkey suburb, where celebrities including Bono have homes, since filming was shut down.

In an interview Wednesday, Damon also revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia was diagnosed with COVID-19 while at college in New York, but she “got through it fine.”

Within 2 kilometers, “there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean, and I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a 2-kilometer radius of,” he said. “It feels a bit, you know, like a fairy tale here.”

Canada

Calgary Zoo returning pandas to China

CALGARY — The Calgary Zoo will be returning two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to COVID-19 has caused problems with getting enough fresh and tasty bamboo to feed them.

Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Calgary in 2018 after spending five years at the Toronto Zoo and were to remain in the Alberta city until 2023.

The zoo’s president, Clement Lanthier, said Thursday the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers in acquiring fresh bamboo and decided it’s best for the animals to be in China, where their main food source is abundant.

Bamboo is rare in Canada and they prefer only certain kinds.

“They are picky,” Lanthier said. “There’s a reason why they are endangered. They need their bamboo. That’s all they do. They eat bamboo and they sleep.”

Wire reports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
'Tale of 2 outbreaks': Singapore tackles a costly setback
World News

'Tale of 2 outbreaks': Singapore tackles a costly setback

  • Updated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Weeks after two of his roommates were diagnosed with COVID-19, Mohamad Arif Hassan says he's still waiting to be tested for the coronavirus. Quarantined in his room in a sprawling foreign workers' dormitory that has emerged as Singapore's biggest viral cluster, Arif says he isn’t too worried because neither he nor his eight other roommates have any symptoms.

+40
Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast
World News

Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert issued a blunt warning Tuesday that cities and states could “turn back the clock” and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage alike if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast -- a sharp contrast as President Donald Trump pushes to right a free-falling economy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News