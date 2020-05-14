Around the world

Europe
EU suspends delivery of 10 million masks
BRUSSELS — The European Commission said Thursday it has suspended the delivery of 10 million Chinese masks to member states and Britain after two countries complained about the poor quality of the batches they received.
As part of its efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, this month the EU’s executive arm started dispatching the masks to health-care workers.
After a first batch of 1.5 million masks was shipped to 17 of the 27 member states and Britain, Poland’s health minister Lukasz Szumowski said the 600,000 items Polish authorities received did not have European certificates and failed to comply with the medical standards required for their distribution.
“We have decided to suspend future deliveries of these masks,” Commission health spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker said. “We will then see what action needs to be taken if there is indeed a quality problem with these masks.”
Ireland
Damon: Lockdown life feels ‘like a fairy tale’
Matt Damon has described living in Ireland during the country’s coronavirus lockdown as like being in a “fairy tale” during a surprise radio interview.
The Hollywood star and his family were in Dublin, where he had been filming Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” before travel restrictions were imposed worldwide. The family has been staying in the affluent Dalkey suburb, where celebrities including Bono have homes, since filming was shut down.
In an interview Wednesday, Damon also revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia was diagnosed with COVID-19 while at college in New York, but she “got through it fine.”
Within 2 kilometers, “there’s trees and forests and woods and ocean, and I can’t think of any place you’d rather want to be in a 2-kilometer radius of,” he said. “It feels a bit, you know, like a fairy tale here.”
Canada
Calgary Zoo returning pandas to China
CALGARY — The Calgary Zoo will be returning two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to COVID-19 has caused problems with getting enough fresh and tasty bamboo to feed them.
Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Calgary in 2018 after spending five years at the Toronto Zoo and were to remain in the Alberta city until 2023.
The zoo’s president, Clement Lanthier, said Thursday the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers in acquiring fresh bamboo and decided it’s best for the animals to be in China, where their main food source is abundant.
Bamboo is rare in Canada and they prefer only certain kinds.
“They are picky,” Lanthier said. “There’s a reason why they are endangered. They need their bamboo. That’s all they do. They eat bamboo and they sleep.”
