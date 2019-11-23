Iraq
US, Kurds target IS in joint action in Syria
IRBIL — American-led forces and their Syrian Kurdish allies have carried out their biggest joint operation against the Islamic State in Syria since President Trump ordered a pullback of U.S. forces there.
The U.S.-led coalition said Saturday that hundreds of U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish forces took part in Friday’s action. Coalition officials say the operation captured dozens of militants.
The Trump-ordered pullback of American forces in Syria opened the door for a cross-border offensive by Turkey last month.
Bolivia
Senate OKs election, bars ex-president
LA PAZ — Bolivia’s Senate unanimously approved a measure Saturday calling for new presidential elections that would exclude ousted leader Evo Morales — a key step toward pacifying a nation since an Oct. 20 marred by reported irregularities.
The measure forbids reelection of anyone who has served the last two terms consecutively as president, effectively ruling out Morales, whose refusal to accept such term limits was a key issue in protests.
The bill now goes to the lower house, which like the Senate is dominated by Morales’ Movement Toward Socialism party.
United Arab Emirates
US judge awards $180M to reporter
DUBAI — A U.S. federal judge has awarded a Washington Post journalist nearly $180 million in their lawsuit against Iran over his 544 days in captivity and torture while being held on internationally criticized espionage charges.
U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon in Washington entered the judgment late Friday in Jason Rezaian’s case, describing how authorities in Iran denied the journalist sleep, medical care and abused him during his imprisonment.
Central African Republic
Vatican pedophilia concerns known in ’17
The Vatican’s Caritas Internationalis charity says it learned in 2017 of pedophilia concerns involving its Central African Republic director, but left it for his superiors to investigate and he remained in place and in ministry until this year.
CNN revealed the scandal over the Rev. Luk Delft this week, reporting that the Belgian Salesian priest was appointed to lead the Vatican’s main charity in the poverty-stricken country despite a 2012 criminal conviction in Belgium for child sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.
Wire reports