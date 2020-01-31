Around the world

  • Updated

Palestinians chant slogans as they hold Palestinian flags, during a protest against the White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

 Bilal Hussein / The Associated Press
Israel

Palestinians protest; mortar rounds fired

JERUSALEM — Palestinians held demonstrations across the region Friday to protest President Trump’s Middle East initiative, while militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets and mortar rounds at Israel, drawing retaliatory strikes.

The Palestinians have rejected the Trump plan, which heavily favors Israel and would allow it to annex all of its Jewish settlements, along with the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians were offered limited self-rule in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in return for meeting a long list of conditions.

Israel launched airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza early Friday, shortly after Palestinians fired three rockets into Israel, two of which were intercepted, the military said.

Uganda

Climate activists make urgent appeal for earth

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and peers from other African nations Friday made an urgent appeal for the world to pay more attention to the continent that stands to suffer the most from global warming despite contributing to it the least.

The Fridays For Future movement and activist Greta Thunberg held a news conference with the activists to spotlight the marginalization of African voices a week after The Associated Press cropped Nakate out of a photo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Nakate, Makenna Muigai of Kenya, Ayakha Melithafa of South Africa and climate scientist Ndoni Mcunu of South Africa pointed out the various challenges both in combating climate change on the booming continent of some 1.2 billion people and in inspiring the world’s response.

“African activists are doing so much,” Nakate said.

Mexico

Guardian of Monarch butterfly eulogized

OCAMPO — Hundreds of farmers and agricultural workers thronged the funeral of activist Homero Gómez González on Friday, and the homage to him was like a tribute to the monarch butterfly he so staunchly defended.

The butterflies’ annual migration, threatened by logging, avocado farming and climate and environmental change, has also represented a ray of hope and income for the impoverished, pine-clad mountains of Michoacan state.

Nobody worked harder than Gómez González — whose body was found this week at the bottom of a holding pond with a head wound — to stop logging, reforest and bring tourists to the butterflies” wintering grounds.

Autopsy results showed Gómez González drowned in the holding pond after leaving a party Jan. 13, but they also showed he had a head wound.

Indonesia

US journalist deported over visa regulations

JAKARTA — Indonesian authorities deported an American journalist who was detained for more than six weeks after meeting with indigenous rights activists on Borneo island, his lawyer said Saturday.

Philip Myrer Jacobson of California was detained on Jan. 21 in Palangkaraya city and faced up to five years in jail and a 500 million rupiah (US $36,500) fine on charges of violating immigration laws for failing to secure a journalist visa.

Jacobson, 31, is an editor for Mongabay, an environmental science news website that features information on tropical rain forests.

Wire reports

