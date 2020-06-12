Cambodia
Man kept live land mines as yard decorationsPHNOM PENH — Authorities in northwestern Cambodia have scolded a man for his lawn decorations — old land mines and other abandoned ordnance still containing live explosives, an official said Friday.
About 30 unexploded munitions were hung from a tamarind tree and scattered around the man’s yard, said Khen Srieng, an official from the Cambodian Mines Action Center, the government agency that oversees mine clearance.
Khen Srieng, who went to the man’s home Wednesday to collect the munitions for destruction, said they were left over from three decades of civil war that ended in the 1990s and that most of the mines were still active and dangerous.
Australia
PM apologizes for ‘no slavery’ claim
CANBERRA — Australia’s prime minister apologized Friday to critics who accuse him of denying the country’s history of slavery, as a state government announced it will remove a former Belgian king’s name from a mountain range as part of a global re-examination of racial injustice.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called British explorer James Cook “very much ahead of his time.” Cook in 1770 charted the site of the first British penal colony in Australia, which became present-day Sydney.
“While slave ships continued to travel around the world, when Australia was established … it was a pretty brutal place, but there was no slavery in Australia,” Morrison told Sydney Radio 2BG.
Africa
Removing statues of racists nothing new
JOHANNESBURG — Queen Victoria, Cecil Rhodes, King Leopold. Statues honoring these leaders of colonial rule have been pulled down over the years in Africa after countries won independence or newer generations said racist relics had to go.
New campaigns in the U.S. and Europe are now following Africa’s lead. Monuments to slave traders and colonial rulers have become the focus of protests around the world, driven by a reexamination of historical injustice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the U.S.
Wire reports
