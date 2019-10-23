Britain
Johnson’s future, and UK’s, rests on EU
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long argued that Brexit will let Britain “take back control” from the European Union.
On Wednesday, Johnson’s future, and his country’s, rested on a decision from Brussels about whether the bloc will delay the U.K.’s scheduled departure to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.
But a postponement appeared inevitable after British lawmakers blocked the prime minister’s attempt on Tuesday to fast-track his Brexit bill through Parliament so that the U.K. can leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct. 31.
The decision means the U.K. is almost certain to miss that deadline and leaves Johnson with two options: try again to pass the stalled deal, or seek an early election that could break Britain’s Brexit impasse.
Germany
Nazi-seized painting recovered in New York
A painting seized by the Nazis from a Jewish family in 1933 has been recovered from a museum in upstate New York by the FBI.
The work, “Winter” by American artist Gari Melchers, was part of the collection at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie until Sept. 10, according to federal court documents. The recovery is part of an international effort to find artwork that was stolen after the Nazis’ ascension to power.
German publisher and philanthropist Rudolf Mosse first acquired the painting from the Great Berlin Art Exhibition in 1900. The Nazi government seized control of the family’s art collection after Mosse’s family members fled Germany in 1933.
The Nazis had persecuted the family because they were Jewish and because of their affiliations with Berliner Tageblatt, a newspaper critical of the party, according to court documents.
Russia
Putin aims to boost influence in Africa
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin courted dozens of leaders of African nations Wednesday at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit while a pair of nuclear-capable bombers made an unprecedented visit to the continent, reflecting Moscow’s new push for clout.
Speaking at the two-day summit attended by leaders of 43 of Africa’s 54 countries, Putin hailed the continent’s “enormous potential for growth” and negotiated deals to tap its riches including diamonds, uranium and oil.
Putin said Russia’s annual trade with African nations doubled in the last five years to exceed $20 billion, and he expressed confidence that it could double again “as a minimum” in the next four or five years.
Russia has worked in recent years to expand its influence in Africa, taking advantage of the seemingly waning U.S. interest in the continent under President Trump’s administration.
Israel
Gantz gets his chance to form government
JERUSALEM — Former military chief Benny Gantz was tasked Wednesday with forming the next government, but he has few options after last month’s elections left him in a near tie with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu was given the first opportunity to form a government after assembling a large right-wing bloc but announced this week that he had failed to build a 61-seat majority. Gantz faces similarly steep odds, raising the possibility that Israel will hold a third election in less than a year.
Gantz will have 28 days to form a coalition.