Russia
Fire on Russia’s only aircraft carrier kills 1
MOSCOW — Russia’s only aircraft carrier suffered a massive fire Thursday that killed one crew member, injured another 11 people and significantly damaged the ill-fated ship that has been haunted by incidents throughout its service.
The fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov broke out during welding work at a shipyard in the Arctic port of Murmansk and spread quickly through the carrier’s internal compartments. The ship’s crew and emergency teams spent the day battling the blaze.
The military said one crew member died while battling the fire, and another one is missing. Authorities in Murmansk said 11 people were injured and 10 of them were hospitalized in intensive care units.
New Zealand
Dicey search for bodies begins on island
WHAKATANE — New Zealand police and military specialists launched a risky operation Friday to recover the bodies of eight victims of a volcanic eruption on an island that has left at least eight others dead.
Just after first light, two helicopters from the New Zealand Defence Force lifted off from Whakatane and traveled 30 miles to White Island off New Zealand’s eastern coast.
Eight military specialists wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses landed and are trying to recover the bodies, police said. Scientists have warned that gases on the island after Monday’s eruption are so toxic that a single inhalation could be fatal.
Chile
Plane parts, human remains found in sea
SANTIAGO — Searchers combing Antarctic seas have recovered parts of a military transport plane and human remains belonging to some of the 38 people aboard who vanished en route to the frozen continent, Chilean officials said Thursday.
Air Force Gen. Arturo Merino said that based on the condition of the remains, he believed it would be “practically impossible” that any survivors would be pulled from the water alive.
Iraq
Mob kills gunman, strings up his corpse
BAGHDAD — An angry mob killed a 16-year-old and strung up the corpse by its feet from a traffic pole after the teen shot and killed six people Thursday, including four anti-government protesters, Iraqi officials said.
Dozens of people pointed their cellphones at the body dangling high above them in a central Baghdad square. Videos circulating on social media showed the young man being beaten and dragged across the street.
The violence underscored the growing fears and suspicions swirling around the 8-week-old protest movement that engulfed Iraq when thousands took to the streets to decry government corruption.
Mexico
Multitude flocks to Basilica of Guadalupe
MEXICO CITY — A multitude surrounded Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Thursday following days of pilgrimage from all over the country.
By 7 a.m. officials estimated a crowd of 9.8 million in the area surrounding one of the Roman Catholic world’s holiest shrines. That number seemed almost impossible, however: It would exceed the population of Mexico City itself.
The Dec. 12 pilgrimage honors the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico’s patroness.
Wire reports