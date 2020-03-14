Around the world

Russia
Putin approves law that could extend power
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on constitutional changes that could keep him in power for another 16 years, a step that must be approved in a nationwide vote.
Putin signed the measure Saturday, the Kremlin said, three days after it sailed through the Russian parliament with only one vote against. It must be approved by the country’s Constitutional Court and in a referendum set for April 22.
Under current law, Putin would not be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits, but the new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms. He has been in power since 2000.
Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms — a provision reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.
Mali
Canadian, Italian freed 15 months after abduction
A Canadian woman and an Italian man who had been kidnapped in December 2018 in Burkina Faso have been released in good health, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali.
Quebec resident Edith Blais and Italian Luca Tacchetto had been traveling by car in the southwest of Burkina Faso when all communication with their families abruptly ended on Dec. 15, 2018. Burkina Faso’s security situation had been deteriorating in the year before their abduction and has gotten increasingly worse in the past year. Al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups are active in Burkina Faso.
Mali’s U.N. peacekeeping spokesman Olivier Salgado told The Associated Press the two were brought to the MINUSMA based in Kidal in a civilian car on Friday. There they were taken in by the U.N. peacekeeping mission. On Saturday, the two flew to Bamako and have met with the head of MINUSMA, Mali’s president, other Malian authorities and the Canadian ambassador.
It is not known who kidnapped the two, if a ransom was paid or who arranged for the release.
Worldwide
Apple temporarily shuts stores worldwide
LONDON — Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.
“In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday. “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”
In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”
One of the lessons Apple learned in China is that “the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said.
