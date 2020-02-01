Around the world

Yemen
US drone reportedly killed al-Qaida leader
SANAA — Tribal leaders said Saturday a suspected U.S. drone strike destroyed a building housing al-Qaida militants last week in eastern Yemen.
President Trump retweeted several tweets and media reports that seemed to offer confirmation the Jan. 25 strike killed top al-Qaida leader Qassim al-Rimi.
The tribal leaders said the drone strike took place in the Wadi Ubaidah area in the eastern province of Marib. The area is known as a stronghold for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, as the Yemeni affiliate is known.
Nigeria
Government to handle visa restriction issues
LAGOS — Nigeria’s government pledged Saturday to try to address security issues the Trump administration cited in its decision to stop granting immigration visas to people from Africa’s most populous nation.
Immigrants from Nigeria and three other countries no longer will be eligible for visas allowing them to live in the United States permanently, the White House said Friday.
They would still qualify for tourist and business visas, but Nigerians rarely are granted those now because the U.S. says too many visitors from the West African country overstay their visas.
Nigerians, who have long decried the visa application processes in both the United States and Europe as racist, expressed disbelief and anger after the Trump administration announced the new policy, which takes effect Feb. 21.
Australia
Wildfires threaten southeast towns
CANBERRA — Wildfires burned out of control near Australia’s national capital, Canberra, and across surrounding New South Wales state on Saturday, with endangered residents warned to prepare to evacuate.
The capital region declared a state of emergency Friday because of a fire that by Saturday covered 88,500 acres of forest and farmland south of Canberra, Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said.
Spot fires were sparked by embers carried on winds up to 6 miles from the fire front, and some of those fires will eventually merge with the main fire, she said.
The fires threaten Canberra’s southern suburbs and the nearby village of Tharwa, which has been cut off by road closures since Saturday morning.
Ecuador
Descendants of extinct tortoise species found
QUITO — Conservationists working around the largest volcano on the Galapagos Islands say they have found 30 giant tortoises partially descended from two extinct species.
The Galapagos National Park and Galapagos Conservancy said Friday that a young female has a direct line of descent from the Chelonoidis abingdonii species of Pinta Island. The last of those tortoises was Lonesome George, who died in June 2012 and was believed to be over 100 years old.
Another 11 males and 18 females were from the Chelonoidis niger line of Floreana Island.
Afghanistan
Air Force: airstrikes by US forces are rising
New U.S. Air Force statistics show the U.S. dropped more bombs on Afghanistan last year than any year since 2013, even as Washington’s peace envoy sought to boost regional support for a reduction in violence ahead of a final deal to end America’s longest war.
U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul from Pakistan on Saturday, where he told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani there has been “no notable progress” in talks with the Taliban. However, he said he was hopeful of reaching an understanding with them on a reduction of hostilities without offering any time frame, according to a statement issued late Saturday from the presidential palace.
