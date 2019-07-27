Tunisia
World leaders bury democratic president
TUNIS — Tunisians and world leaders bid adieu Saturday to the country’s first democratically elected president, Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office at 92 and left the North African nation facing new political uncertainty.
Thousands of people lined the route of the funeral cortege, crying “Long Live Tunisia!” and waving red-and-white Tunisian flags. Some wept openly.
The king of Spain, president of France and emir of Qatar were among several world leaders attending the ceremony in Tunis at the presidential palace.
Essebsi won Tunisia’s first free election after the 2011 uprising that brought democracy to the country and unleashed uprisings around the Arab world.
India
Rescuers evacuate 700 from flooded train
NEW DELHI — Rescuers in India on Saturday safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said.
A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding .
Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all of the passengers had been rescued safely.
Britain
‘Clown’ sparks brawl on board cruise ship
LONDON — British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.
Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.
He tweeted that the brawl apparently started when a “passenger dressed as a clown” upset a group of passengers.
Romania
PM floats harsher rape, murder penalties
BUCHAREST — Romania’s prime minister said Saturday she is considering a referendum on harsher penalties for murder, rape and pedophilia in the wake of the rape and killing of a 15-year-old girl that shocked the country.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila also called for efforts to reduce the authorities’ reaction time in similar cases, after police were criticized for reacting too slowly to the girl’s repeated phone calls for help to the country’s emergency hotline.
It reportedly took police 19 hours until they began to search the suspect’s home after the victim’s calls saying she had been beaten and raped by a man who picked her up in his car as she was hitchhiking to Caracal from a nearby village.
Romania’s national police chief was fired Friday over the handling of the case.
Yemen
Heavy rainfall in south causes at least 6 deaths
SANAA — Yemeni officials say at least six people were killed when floods swept through much of the country’s south following heavy rainfall.
The officials said Saturday that at least three people are still missing in the Abyan and Shabwa provinces hit by heavy rains over the past 24 hours.
The officials say rushing muddy water flooded dozens of farms, cutting off roads and sweeping away cars and cattle in parts of both provinces. They added that power outages have also engulfed entire areas in Abyan and Shabwa.
