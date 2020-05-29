Around the world

South Korea
Fired Samsung worker ends protest on tower
SEOUL — A former Samsung employee who spent nearly a year protesting his firing by living atop a 82-foot traffic camera tower in South Korea’s capital was helped back down Friday after the business giant apologized over his plight.
Kim Yong-hee, 60, waved a banner with a Samsung logo and a protest slogan while a rescue worker on a fire-truck ladder escorted him down from his perch along a street near a Samsung Electronics office in Seoul.
Kim was fired from the company in 1995 over what he says were his attempts to organize a labor union.
Kim’s decision to end his aerial protest after 354 days came weeks after billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, currently on trial over corruption charges, vowed to end decades of union-busting practices at the group.
Italy
Archaeologists find old Roman mosaic
SOAVE — Archaeologists have briefly revealed a well-preserved mosaic floor of an ancient Roman villa first discovered almost a century ago near the northern Italian city of Verona.
The mosaic in bright shades of red, pink, orange, purple and yellow appeared to be ‘’in a good state of conservation,” from what archaeologists observed after gingerly digging a trench between vineyards in the hills of Valpolicella, Gianni de Zuccato, the official in charge of archaeology in Verona province, said Friday.
Mosaics revealing the site of an ancient villa were first discovered in 1922. Archaeologists have been doing partial digs to determine the scale of the original villa and in preparation to transform the area into a museum. The recent discovery of two nearby mosaic floors confirmed the villa extended north and south of the original site.
Britain
Authorities: Stay away from washed-up whale
LONDON — Police have urged people to stay away from a 40-foot long whale, believed to be a juvenile, that washed up dead on a beach in southeast England.
Images posted on social media show the giant mammal, thought to be a fin whale, on its back very close to a sandy shore in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.
The British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity said the whale appeared small for the species and said it believed the mammal to be a juvenile. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said officers were called to the scene after reports of a “large object” on the beach early Friday.
Pakistan
Locust swarms ravage nation’s crop supplies
MULTAN — An invasion of locusts has spread across Pakistan, officials said Friday, causing damage to crops and orchards and posing a threat to food security in an impoverished Islamic nation already struggling to tackle a virus pandemic that has caused more than 1,300 deaths.
Massive swarms of the desert locust, which experts say originates in Africa and is the most destructive of the locust species, began damaging crops in Pakistan last month.
But the situation worsened this week and authorities began dispatching aircraft and spraying machines filled with pesticides mounted on vehicles to eliminate the insects, which are roughly the length of a finger and fly together by the millions.
Farmers could be seen wading through clouds of the insects as some tried to kill them with sticks.
South Africa
Nation reports large backlog of virus tests
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa says it has a backlog of nearly 100,000 unprocessed tests for the coronavirus, a striking example of the painful shortage of testing kits and reagents across Africa as cases steadily rise.
“This challenge is caused by the limited availability of test kits globally,” the health ministry said in a statement overnight, putting the backlog at 96,480 as of Monday. Priority is given to processing tests from patients admitted to hospitals and health workers, it said.
