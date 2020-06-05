Around the world

  • Updated
Mexico

Major tropical storm on track to US coast

MEXICO CITY — A storm that appears to be headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast regained tropical storm force on Friday while drenching southern Mexico and Central America.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Cristobal had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving north at 13 mph. It crossed the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and reentered the Gulf of Mexico. It was expected to pass through the central Gulf Saturday and near the U.S. coast late Sunday, strengthening as it goes.

Friday afternoon it was centered about 535 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Iran

UN agency says Iran is violating nuke deal

Iran has continued to increase its stockpiles of enriched uranium and remains in violation of its deal with world powers, the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said Friday in Vienna, Austria.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported the finding in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press.

Russia

Putin blasts tycoon over massive oil spill

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin chastised the billionaire owner of a nickel giant Friday for negligence resulting in a massive fuel oil spill that has inflicted huge damage on a fragile Arctic region.

An estimated 20,000 tons of diesel oil spilled into the Ambarnaya River last Friday from a broken tank at a power plant in Norilsk.

Wire reports

