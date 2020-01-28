Around the world

Afghanistan
Remains of two US troops recovered
U.S. forces on Tuesday recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan, the U.S. military command in Kabul said. They also retrieved what they believe is the plane’s flight data recorder.
They were the only two people aboard the Air Force E-11A electronic surveillance aircraft when it went down on Monday in Ghazni province, officials said. Their identities have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.
The statement from Kabul said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but there are no indications that it was downed by enemy fire.
The Taliban hold much of Ghazni province. Monday’s plane crash there is not expected to derail U.S.-Taliban peace talks if the crash investigation determines, as expected, that it was not the result of hostile action.
Australia
Wildfire threatens homes near Canberra
CANBERRA — A wildfire sparked by a military helicopter helping firefighting efforts was blazing out of control and threatening homes on the outskirts of Australia’s capital on Wednesday as fire danger escalated across the country’s southeast.
The fire had spread over 23,500 acres since it was started by a transport helicopter landing light that ignited grass in a national park south of Canberra on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The fire was downgraded from emergency level to the second level on a three-tier danger scale overnight, but it remained out of control, the Emergency Services Agency said.
The village of Tharwa was under threat Tuesday with drifting embers starting spot fires ahead of the fire front. Emergency services personnel knocked on doors in Canberra’s southern suburbs Tuesday night telling residents to prepare in case they had to evacuate.
Austria
40 evacuated from cable cars after tree falls
About 40 people were evacuated from cable cars in western Austria on Tuesday after a strong gust of wind blew a tree onto the cable, authorities said.
Some 35 mountain rescuers were deployed to bring people down from the Hahnenkammbahn, a cabin cableway in Hoefen in Tyrol province, the Austria Press Agency reported. Mountain rescuer Gregor Franke said there was never any danger to the people on board.
Those in the cars included children from a local school on a skiing course.
As stormy weather advanced on Austria, another cableway in Tyrol, in the Hochzillertal area, also had to suspend operations later Tuesday because of persistent high winds.
Libya
Oil shutdown losses reach over $500M
Total losses from the closure of Libya’s major oil fields and production facilities has accelerated, reaching more than $502 million over a 10-day period, the country’s national oil company said Tuesday.
The announcement came as an artillery shell exploded close to a school south of the capital, Tripoli, killing at least three children, health authorities said.
The oil closures came when powerful tribal groups loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter earlier this month seized several large export terminals along Libya’s eastern coast as well as southern oil fields. Hifter controls eastern Libya and much of the southern part of the country.
The moves were meant to challenge Hifter’s adversaries in the internationally backed but weak rival government that controls Tripoli and western areas.
