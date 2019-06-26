Russia
Trump-Putin meeting at G-20 is confirmed
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President Trump on the sidelines of an international summit in Japan, the Kremlin said Wednesday, in talks that come amid bitter differences between Moscow and Washington.
Trump has said he plans to meet with Putin during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, and Putin has said he welcomes dialogue and is ready to sit down for talks. Wednesday’s statement by Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, marked the official Kremlin confirmation of the two presidents’ meeting on Friday.
Ushakov said the meeting is set to last about an hour, though it will be up to the presidents to decide. He added that the talks are expected to touch on arms control issues and international crises, including the Iranian nuclear deal, Syria, North Korea and Ukraine.
United Arab Emirates
Iran close to surpassing previous nuclear limits
DUBAI — As Iran prepares to surpass limits set by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, each step it takes narrows the time the country’s leaders would need to have enough highly enriched uranium for an atomic bomb — if they chose to build one.
The United Nations says Iran has so far respected the deal’s terms. But by Thursday, Iran says it will have over 660 pounds of low-enriched uranium in its possession, which would mean it had broken out of the atomic accord.
European countries that are still a part of the nuclear accord face a July 7 deadline imposed by Tehran to offer a better deal and long-promised relief from U.S. sanctions, or Iran will also begin enriching its uranium closer to weapons-grade levels.
Bahrain
US is told peace plan lacks political vision
MANAMA — The Trump administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians cannot succeed without addressing the political elements of a Middle East deal, international financial chiefs and global investors said Wednesday in comments that pushed back on the U.S. insistence that the two must be separated.
Panelists at the two-day conference in Bahrain welcomed the proposal’s ambitious investment and development goals but warned it would fall short without good governance, rule of law and realistic prospects for lasting peace through a political vision, which they noted is missing from the initiative.
Their views were aired as the Palestinians repeated their outright rejection of the so-called “Peace to Prosperity” plan because it ignores their political demands, including an end to the Israeli occupation and the creation of an independent state.
Gambia
Pageant winner says ex-president raped her
A Gambian beauty pageant winner has accused the country’s former dictator Yahya Jammeh of raping her four years ago, the latest allegation of human rights abuses committed by the ex-president now living in exile in Equatorial Guinea.
Fatou “Toufah” Jallow, now 23, made an announcement to journalists Tuesday and said she plans to testify later this year before Gambia’s truth and reconciliation commission, which is investigating abuses committed under the Jammeh regime.
The dictator of 22 years is accused of ordering opponents tortured, jailed and killed. The sexual abuse allegations raised by Jallow and others directly implicate him in personally committing violence against Gambians.
Jallow and other young women interviewed by Human Rights Watch say the president was a sexual predator who coerced young women into sexual relationships by promising scholarships and even putting some on the state payroll.
Italy
Rescue ship defies order to stay away
MILAN — A private sea rescue ship carrying 42 migrants it took aboard off Libya two weeks ago entered Italian waters Wednesday despite an explicit ban from Italy’s interior minister, who has threatened to seize the ship operated by a German aid organization and to arrest its captain.
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the captain of the Sea-Watch 3 broke the law both by disobeying direct orders not to cross into Italy’s territorial waters and by flouting measures that bar the migrant rescue ships of nonprofit groups from entering Italian jurisdiction.
Italian media played a recording of the ship’s captain informing port authorities Wednesday she was heading to Italy “because I cannot guarantee the safety of the people on board anymore.”
