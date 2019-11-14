North Korea
Gov’t says US offered to resume nuclear talks
North Korea on Thursday said the United States has proposed a resumption of stalled nuclear negotiations in December as they approach an end-of-year deadline set by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer an acceptable deal to salvage the talks.
In a statement released by state media, North Korean negotiator Kim Myong Gil didn’t clearly say whether the North would accept the supposed U.S. offer.
He said North Korea has no interest in talks if they are aimed at buying time without discussing solutions. He said the North isn’t willing to make a deal over “matters of secondary importance,” such as possible U.S. offers to formally declare an end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which was halted by a cease-fire, not a peace treaty.
Cuba
President says US pressure plan is failing
CAIMANERA — A short distance from the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Thursday that the Trump administration’s hardening of the American embargo is failing to force concessions from his government.
“The Yankees keep squeezing, but we keep resisting and winning,” he said. “We will fight back. They will never defeat us, and with everyone’s help we will keep advancing our ideas, and the country will keep advancing.”
Díaz-Canel, 59, was making his first trip as president to the town of Caimanera, the closest point in Cuba to the U.S. naval base. The 45-square-mile base in the country’s far east has been under American control for 116 years despite the 1959 rise to power of a communist government .
Italy
Officials seek faster trial for US teens
ROME — The lawyer of one of the two young Americans jailed in Rome over the slaying of a Carabinieri police officer says prosecutors have requested a speedier trial for the two teenagers.
Finnegan Lee Elder’s lawyer, Renato Borzone, said Thursday that Rome prosecutors have requested an “immediate trial” procedure that skips the preliminary hearing step.
Elder and his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth were jailed in July as authorities investigated their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of Mario Cerciello Rega. Elder and Natale-Hjorth are being held at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison.
Italian prosecutors said Elder confessed to knifing the officer during a scuffle, while Natale-Hjorth allegedly assaulted the slain officer’s partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong.
Austria
Army: Soldier mauled to death by service dogs
The Austrian army says a 31-year-old soldier appears to have been killed by two service dogs he was tasked with feeding.
The army said an officer spotted the two Belgian Shepherd dogs running loose at the barracks south of Vienna early Thursday. The fatally injured staff sergeant was subsequently found inside the dogs’ kennel.
The Austrian army has 170 service dogs. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the attack.
Austrian public broadcaster ORF quoted a Defense Ministry spokesman saying one of the dogs was an fully trained service dog, and the second, approximately 6 months old, was about to undergo training. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and to his fellow soldiers.
Iran
Top leader grants mass jail pardons
TEHRAN — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned thousands of prisoners including 32 activists and others being held on “security” charges.
Thursday’s report by judiciary website Mizanonline.com said the pardon of more than 35,000 prisoners followed the Islamic holiday marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The mass pardons did not extend to those convicted for armed opposition to the state.
The report says the pardon was requested by the head of the Iranian judiciary, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, an influential cleric among Iran’s conservatives.
In February, Khamenei pardoned more than 50,000 people, the largest number ever covered in a single pardon, in honor of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that toppled the country’s pro-West monarchy.
