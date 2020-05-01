Around the world

North Korea
Leader makes first appearance in 20 days
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered global rumors that he was seriously ill.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim attended the ceremony Friday in Suncheon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many analysts predict would take over if her brother is suddenly unable to rule.
Neither the KCNA nor the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper immediately released photos online from the ceremony.
It was Kim’s first public appearance since April 11, when he presided over a ruling Workers’ Party meeting to discuss the coronavirus and reappoint his sister as an alternate member of the powerful decision-making political bureau of the party’s central committee. That move confirmed her substantial role in the government.
China
Forbidden City, parks reopen to public
BEIJING — Beijing’s parks and museums including the ancient Forbidden City reopened to the public Friday after being closed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Forbidden City, past home to China’s emperors, is allowing just 5,000 visitors daily, down from 80,000. And parks are allowing people to visit at 30% of the usual capacity.
One Beijing resident said this visit felt different than others, when the Forbidden City was more crowded. “When walking in some areas without others around I felt like getting back to the history,” Bian Jiang said.
Large-scale group activities remain on hold, and visitors must book tickets in advance online, according to Gao Dawei, deputy director of the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.
South Africa
One of strictest lockdowns is eased
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa began easing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns on Friday, with runners and dog-walkers returning eagerly to the streets but not all wearing the face masks that are now mandatory in the country with Africa’s most coronavirus cases.
In Johannesburg, Cape Town and elsewhere, people took a breath of fall air and some headed to the malls to buy warm clothes for winter, which brings a new challenge in combating the virus: flu season.
South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19. Concern among health workers remains high. On Friday, health workers, unions and civil society members protested outside one of the country’s best-known hospitals, in Soweto, demanding personal protective equipment.
Honduras
US: Leader Herná
ndez is target in drug case
TEGUCIGALPA — References to the Honduran president appear throughout U.S. prosecutors’ statements announcing drug trafficking charges against the former chief of Honduras’ national police this week.
For months, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York has been signaling that the ultimate objective of years of investigation and methodically built cases could be President Juan Orlando Hernández.
