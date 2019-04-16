Mexico
Mexican city bars caravan, says migrants are threats
MEXICO CITY — Municipal authorities in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas tried to block a caravan of about 2,000 Central American migrants from entering the town of Huixtla.
The Huixtla government declared an emergency Monday night and told stores to close when the migrants streamed in anyway.
Members of the caravan pushed past police and headed for the town center, although officials wanted them to stay at an improvised shelter farther away.
The municipality said in a taped statement that “the majority of the people coming are not coming peacefully, as we might have hoped.”
Venezuela
Red Cross aid distributed in crisis-torn country
CARACAS — Red Cross volunteers distributed the first shipment of badly needed emergency supplies in Venezuela on Tuesday after months of feuding between the government, which has denied the existence of a humanitarian crisis, and opponents who have been seeking to use the delivery of aid to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.
In the working class neighborhood of Catia near downtown Caracas, government supporters fired a half dozen gunshots in the air as trucks emblazoned with the Red Cross’ logo arrived to distribute water purification tablets and empty plastic jugs, creating a small commotion on a major avenue during rush hour.
“We’re very happy,” Sergio Guerra, a motorcycle taxi driver, said nonchalantly as the sound of the shots cracked overhead. “With these tablets we can defend ourselves a little better by drinking cleaner water.”
Thailand
Dog rescued swimming 135 miles away from land
BANGKOK — A dog found swimming more than 135 miles from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land.
A worker on the rig belonging to Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Vitisak Payalaw, said on his Facebook page that they saw the dog swimming toward the platform last Friday. He said they were lucky to spot it because if there had been waves it probably would not have been visible.
The dog made it to the platform, clinging to the support structure below deck without barking or whimpering, Vitisak wrote.
The crew managed to lower a rope and and haul up the dog. Vitisak said they speculated the dog might have fallen off a fishing trawler.
Wire reports