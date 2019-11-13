Australia
Death toll for wildfire emergency rises to 4
SYDNEY — The death toll for wildfires raging across Australia’s most populous state has risen to four with a man’s body found in a scorched forest in northeast New South Wales.
Police say the body was found northwest of the town of Kempsey before midnight on Wednesday. He is suspected to be a 58-year-old who lived in a nearby shed.
The man had not been seen since Friday when ferocious wildfires across New South Wales killed three people and destroyed at least 150 homes.
About 60 fires continued to burn around New South Wales on Thursday morning, with 27 uncontained by more than 1,000 firefighters.
China
Chinese, other students are fleeing Hong Kong
HONG KONG — University students from mainland China and Taiwan are fleeing Hong Kong, while those from three Scandinavian countries have been moved or urged to leave as college campuses become the latest battleground in the city’s 5-month-long anti-government unrest.
Marine police used a boat Wednesday to help a group of mainland students leave the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which remained barricaded by demonstrators after violent clashes with police Tuesday.
Authorities announced that primary and secondary school classes would be suspended Thursday as clashes turn increasingly violent.
The protests have taken on a strong anti-China bent, with radical demonstrators trashing branches of mainland banks, China’s official Xinhua News Agency and restaurant chains whose owners support the Beijing government, despite being in Hong Kong.
Bolivia
Interim leader faces challenges amid clashesLA PAZ — Renewed clashes rocked Bolivia’s capital Wednesday as the woman who claimed the presidency, a second-tier lawmaker thrust into the post because of a power vacuum, faced challenges to her leadership from supporters of ousted Evo Morales.
A day after Jeanine Añez took power, violent clashes broke out between rock-throwing Morales’ supporters and police in riot gear, who fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the large crowd of protesters as fighter jets flew low overhead in a show of force.
Opposition was also building in Congress, where lawmakers loyal to Morales were mounting a challenge to Añez’s legitimacy by trying to hold new sessions that would undermine her claim to the presidency.
The sessions — dismissed as invalid by Añez’s faction — added to the political uncertainty following the ouster of Morales, the nation’s first indigenous leader, after nearly 14 years in power.
Sweden
Iranian is arrested in crimes from 1988
STOCKHOLM — A 58-year-old Iranian citizen has been jailed in Sweden on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity and murder in the late 1980s in Iran, a Swedish prosecutor said Wednesday, the same time period of mass executions by Tehran.
Prosecutor Karolina Wieslander said the unidentified man is suspected is of committing the crimes between July 28, 1988, and Aug. 31, 1988, in Tehran. The prosecutor did not elaborate.
His lawyer, Lars Hultgren, told the Swedish news agency TT that the man insists he is innocent, adding “they have taken the wrong guy.”
The news agency said authorities suspect the man worked in a prison where many prisoners were hanged, without elaborating.
Wire reports