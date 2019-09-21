Greece
Police make arrest in 1985 hijacking
ATHENS — Greek police said Saturday they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.
Police said a 65-year-old suspect in the hijacking was arrested Thursday on the island of Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany.
Lt. Col. Theodoros Chronopoulos, a police spokesman, told The Associated Press that the hijacking case involved TWA Flight 847. The flight was commandeered by hijackers shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985. It originated in Cairo and had San Diego set as a final destination, with stops scheduled in Athens, Rome, Boston and Los Angeles.
The hijackers shot and killed U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, after beating him unconscious. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members on the plane during an ordeal that included stops in Beirut and Algiers. The last hostage was freed after 17 days.
China
Relations formed with Solomon Islands
BEIJING — The Solomon Islands formed diplomatic relations with China on Saturday after breaking ties with rival Taiwan, giving Beijing another victory in its campaign to isolate the self-ruled island it claims as part of its territory.
The two governments announced in a joint statement they were forming diplomatic ties “in keeping with the interests and desire of the two peoples.”
The Solomons broke relations with Taiwan on Monday, leaving the island with fewer than 20 governments that recognize it as an independent country.
Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communist Party won a civil war on the mainland. They have extensive commercial ties but no official relations.
Poland
WWII bomb found; officials may evacuate
WARSAW — Authorities in northwest Poland are mulling the evacuation of some 42,000 people after a giant British World War II seismic bomb was found buried in the waterway leading to the port of Szczecin.
The 5.5-ton Tallboy bomb is 20 feet long and was found during works in a channel running through the town of Swinoujscie to Szczecin. With an impact range of over 6 miles, it is the biggest wartime bomb found in Poland’s waters.
Tallboy bombs were used from June 1944 by British forces to destroy especially hard structures. The region was then under German control and heavily bombed.
Syria
Drone captured near Israeli-occupied Golan
DAMASCUS — Syrian authorities captured and dismantled a drone rigged with cluster bombs Saturday near the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, state news agency SANA said.
SANA gave no further details about the drone but posted several photos of the unmanned aerial vehicle.
Israel frequently conducts airstrikes and missile attacks inside war-torn Syria but rarely confirms them.
Netherlands
Jump by parachutists marks WWII operationGINKEL HEATH — Parachutes glowing gold and white against clear blue skies, hundreds of paratroopers floated to the ground in the eastern Netherlands on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of a daring but ultimately unsuccessful mission that Allied commanders hoped would bring a swift end to World War II.
Operation Market Garden dropped nearly 35,000 paratroopers deep behind enemy lines in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands. After landing, the troops were to capture and secure key roads and bridges so Allied forces massed in Belgium could pour into Germany’s industrial heartland.
Recreating the mass drops of September 1944, military aircraft flew low over Ginkel Heath on Saturday, and current military parachutists leaped out. Thousands of spectators watched and applauded the soldiers once they were on the ground.
One veteran of the original landing, Sandy Cortmann, jumped again Saturday while strapped to a British paratrooper. After their landing, a wheelchair took Cortmann to a tent to watch the anniversary ceremony.
Iraq
Islamic State claims minibus bombing
BAGHDAD — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Saturday for a minibus bombing in Iraq a day earlier, which killed 12 people outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala. The brief claim was carried by the group’s Aamaq new agency.
The charred minibus was still on the road near the city on Saturday morning.
The bombing was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since the extremist group was declared defeated inside Iraq in 2017. The group’s sleeper cells continue to carry out sporadic attacks across the country.
Wire reports