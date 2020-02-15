Around the world

Ukraine
Zelenskiy swears war will come to end by ’24
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed Saturday to end the separatist conflict in the east of his country, where fighting between Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian troops has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Zelenskiy said he hopes to end the conflict by the end of his presidential term in 2024.
Thanking the United States for supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, Zelenskiy expressed hope to “start afresh” Kyiv’s relations with the U.S. now that proceedings for President Trump’s impeachment are over.
Zelenskiy said he wants to visit the White House, and he invited Trump to Kyiv.
Yemen
Saudi-led force’s plane downed over province
SANAA — The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Saturday one of its warplanes was shot down over a mountainous northern province while providing air support to government forces fighting the country’s rebels.
The Houthi rebels said they shot down the plane with an advanced ground-to-air missile.
Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency quoted Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, as saying the Tornado warplane belonging to Saudi Arabia’s air force was shot down over the province of Jawf late Friday. The report did not say whether there were causalities or provide further details.
Russia
Macron: Europe must get along with Russia
Europe needs to strive for better relations with Russia in the long term, French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday, adding that although he isn’t proposing lifting sanctions, they have changed nothing about Russia’s behavior.
Macron told the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, that a “credible” approach to dealing with Russia would be to take the line that “we are demanding, we are giving no ground in our principles on frozen conflicts, but will reengage in a strategic dialogue — which will take time.”
Relations between European Union countries and Moscow have been strained since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting broke out between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. That festering military conflict has left more than 14,000 dead since then. The U.S. and the European Union slapped sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.
French companies who are engaged in trade with Russia have pressured Macron to help repair the EU’s relations with Moscow and to ease economic sanctions.
Wire reports