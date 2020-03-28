Around the world

Britain
2nd UK Cabinet member shows symptoms
LONDON — Another member of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet has developed symptoms of COVID-19, as the number of people with the coronovrius to die in the U.K. passed the 1,000 mark Saturday.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he had symptoms of the disease and was self-isolating a day after the prime minister and Britain’s health secretary revealed they tested positive for the virus and were experiencing mild symptoms.
Johnson. 55. is the highest-profile political leader to have contracted the virus. Jack sat beside him in the House of Commons on Wednesday before Parliament shut down until at least April 21 to reduce the risk of infections.
Australia
Cruise passengers to fly to Germany
SYDNEY — Australian authorities pressed ahead Saturday with plans to fly 800 cruise ship passengers to Germany this weekend after a downward revision in the number of people on board who needed to be tested for the coronavirus.
Plans had been put in place to fly the European passengers to Germany from the Western Australia state capital, Perth, near where their ship, the Artania, is docked at the port of Fremantle.
State officials who conducted examinations on board the ship concluded Saturday that only 46 people needed to be be tested for the virus.
Indonesia
Earthquake further shakes up residents
JAKARTA — A strong inland and shallow earthquake hit late Saturday night causing people to panic in parts of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island and run to higher ground despite health officials asking for social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 5.8 quake just before midnight Saturday was centered 40 miles northwest of Central Sulawesi province’s Pendolo town, at a depth of 6 miles.
Indonesia’s national disaster agency says the land-based earthquake didn’t have any potential to cause a tsunami.
Still, many people in the provincial capital of Palu ran to higher ground. Many residents are haunted by the memory of a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the city two years ago that set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction in which wet soil is collapsed by the shaking.
Wire reports
