Around the world

France
Gov’t deploys $8.8B for ailing car industry
PARIS — France’s government is injecting more than 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) to save the country’s car industry from huge losses wrought by virus lockdowns, and wants to use the crisis to make France the No. 1 producer of electric vehicles in Europe.
Starting next week, consumers can get up to 12,000 euros from the government for buying an electric car under the “historic” plan unveiled Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Our country wouldn’t be the same without its great brands — Renault, Peugeot, Citroen,” Macron said, decrying an “unprecedented crisis” for the industry that has seen production plunge more than 90% in France alone.
Brazil
Authorities search Rio governor’s house
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s Federal Police searched the official residence of Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel on Tuesday, part of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public resources in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police did not say whether Witzel, a former federal judge, was personally targeted by any of the 12 search and seizure warrants in Rio and Sao Paulo states.
“There is absolutely no participation on my part in any type of irregularity,” Witzel said in a statement. He also implied that he was the target of political revenge, saying “interference announced by the president of the republic has been made official.”
Afghanistan
Hundreds of Taliban prisoners released
KABUL — The Afghan government released hundreds of Taliban prisoners Tuesday, its single largest prisoner release since the U.S. and the Taliban signed a peace deal earlier this year that spells out an exchange of detainees between the warring sides.
The government announced it would release 900 Taliban prisoners as a three-day cease-fire with the insurgents draws to an end. The Taliban had called for the truce during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Middle East
Eid al-Fitr celebrations subdued amid curfews
JERUSALEM — Muslims around the world on Sunday began celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, with millions under strict stay-at-home orders and many fearing renewed coronavirus outbreaks.
The three-day holiday is usually a time of travel, family get-togethers and lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting.
Some countries, including Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, have imposed round-the-clock holiday curfews. Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, is under a complete lockdown, with residents only permitted to leave their homes to purchase food and medicine.
Costa Rica
High court decision legalizes gay marriage
SAN JOSE — Costa Rica became the latest country to legalize same-sex marriage early Tuesday when a ruling from its supreme court went into effect ending the country’s ban.
Couples held ceremonies — mostly private due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some that were broadcast — to celebrate their unions before judges and notaries after the ban was lifted at midnight. Daritza Araya and Alexandra Quirós married just after midnight in an outdoor service performed by a notary wearing a face mask who pronounced them “wife and wife.” Theirs was the first legal gay marriage in Costa Rica, and it was streamed live on the internet.
Britain
Rowling to release new story online
LONDON — J.K. Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Harry Potter” author said Tuesday she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. Set in an imaginary land, it is a stand-alone story “about truth and the abuse of power” for children from 7 to 9 years old and is unrelated to Rowling’s other books.
The first two chapters were posted online Tuesday, with daily installments to follow until July 10. The book will be published in print later this year, and Rowling said she will pledge royalties from its sales to projects helping those particularly affected by the pandemic.
Wire reports
