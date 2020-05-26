Around the world

Around the world

  • Updated
France

Gov’t deploys $8.8B for ailing car industry

PARIS — France’s government is injecting more than 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) to save the country’s car industry from huge losses wrought by virus lockdowns, and wants to use the crisis to make France the No. 1 producer of electric vehicles in Europe.

Starting next week, consumers can get up to 12,000 euros from the government for buying an electric car under the “historic” plan unveiled Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Our country wouldn’t be the same without its great brands — Renault, Peugeot, Citroen,” Macron said, decrying an “unprecedented crisis” for the industry that has seen production plunge more than 90% in France alone.

Brazil

Authorities search Rio governor’s house

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s Federal Police searched the official residence of Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel on Tuesday, part of an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public resources in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police did not say whether Witzel, a former federal judge, was personally targeted by any of the 12 search and seizure warrants in Rio and Sao Paulo states.

“There is absolutely no participation on my part in any type of irregularity,” Witzel said in a statement. He also implied that he was the target of political revenge, saying “interference announced by the president of the republic has been made official.”

Afghanistan

Hundreds of Taliban prisoners released

KABUL — The Afghan government released hundreds of Taliban prisoners Tuesday, its single largest prisoner release since the U.S. and the Taliban signed a peace deal earlier this year that spells out an exchange of detainees between the warring sides.

The government announced it would release 900 Taliban prisoners as a three-day cease-fire with the insurgents draws to an end. The Taliban had called for the truce during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Middle East

Eid al-Fitr celebrations subdued amid curfews

JERUSALEM — Muslims around the world on Sunday began celebrating Eid al-Fitr, a normally festive holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, with millions under strict stay-at-home orders and many fearing renewed coronavirus outbreaks.

The three-day holiday is usually a time of travel, family get-togethers and lavish daytime feasts after weeks of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

Some countries, including Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, have imposed round-the-clock holiday curfews. Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, is under a complete lockdown, with residents only permitted to leave their homes to purchase food and medicine.

Costa Rica

High court decision legalizes gay marriage

SAN JOSE — Costa Rica became the latest country to legalize same-sex marriage early Tuesday when a ruling from its supreme court went into effect ending the country’s ban.

Couples held ceremonies — mostly private due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but some that were broadcast — to celebrate their unions before judges and notaries after the ban was lifted at midnight. Daritza Araya and Alexandra Quirós married just after midnight in an outdoor service performed by a notary wearing a face mask who pronounced them “wife and wife.” Theirs was the first legal gay marriage in Costa Rica, and it was streamed live on the internet.

Britain

Rowling to release new story online

LONDON — J.K. Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Harry Potter” author said Tuesday she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. Set in an imaginary land, it is a stand-alone story “about truth and the abuse of power” for children from 7 to 9 years old and is unrelated to Rowling’s other books.

The first two chapters were posted online Tuesday, with daily installments to follow until July 10. The book will be published in print later this year, and Rowling said she will pledge royalties from its sales to projects helping those particularly affected by the pandemic.

Wire reports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, May 25
World News

What you need to know about coronavirus on Monday, May 25

  • Updated

The message from Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, could not have been any clearer. Wearing a face mask is critical to reducing the spread of coronavirus, especially since many carriers don't even know they're contagious, she said yesterday.

+56
Stocks rise on Wall Street as US braces for 100,000 deaths
Govt-and-politics

Stocks rise on Wall Street as US braces for 100,000 deaths

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks surged on Wall Street to their highest levels since the business shutdowns took hold in the U.S. over two months ago, climbing on optimism Tuesday about the reopening economy even as the nation's official death toll from the coronavirus closed in on 100,000, a mark President Donald Trump once predicted the country would never see.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News