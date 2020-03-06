The latest

Officials in Austin, Texas, cancel South by Southwest festival
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival.
Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, effectively cancelling the annual event that had been scheduled for March 13-22.
Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, the county’s top elected official, said no one in the Austin area has been found to have the COVID-19 virus. However, South by Southwest was expected to have drawn an international audience into close quarters, posing a serious threat of contagion.
Festival organizers said in a statement that they were “devastated” by the necessity of the move.
The announcement came days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chip maker Intel, pulled out of the festival.
More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival cancelled.
Trump’s visit to CDC
ATLANTA — President Trump’s visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday turned into a scattershot defense of his administration’s handling of the growing coronavirus crisis, veering into political digs and detours.
Trump, wearing his “Keep America Great” campaign hat while discussing the global worry, tried once more to quell growing alarm about the spread of the virus in America. But he quickly ventured into side matters and political squabbles.
Trump called Washington state’s governor a “snake.” He said he’d prefer that people exposed to the virus on a cruise ship be left aboard so they wouldn’t be added to the count for the nation’s total number of infections.
21 on cruise ship test positive
SAN FRANCISCO — Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast tested positive for the new coronavirus, including 19 crew members, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday, amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of at least 10 cases during its previous voyage.
Federal officials have been working with the state and “we have developed a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port,” Pence said. “All passengers and crew will be tested for the virus. Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it.”
Princess Cruises said 45 of the more than 3,500 people on board were tested in the first round. A military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot Grand Princess by rope Thursday and later retrieved them for analysis as the vessel waited off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.
“The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.
University of Washington stops holding classes, goes online
SEATTLE — The University of Washington said Friday it will stop holding classes for nearly 60,000 students at its three campuses and instead offer online instruction to help stop the spread of the worst coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
At least 79 cases of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — have been confirmed in the state, most in the Seattle area. There was one case reported in Jefferson County and one in Grant County. There have been 13 deaths in Washington, according to Johns Hopkins Univeristy.
Also Friday, the federal courts in Seattle and Tacoma postponed grand jury proceedings as well as civil and criminal matters scheduled for in-court appearances until further notice.
The UW said the change to online-only classes will begin Monday and stay in effect through the end of winter quarter on March 20. The school said the campuses, including residence halls and athletic facilities, will remain open.
“We have responsibilities to our community,” said UW President Ana Mari Cauce.
