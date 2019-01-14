Note: Before the Star's Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. There were many submissions, so we spent 30 minutes on each to see what we could find and will present several in the coming months.
Gayle (Ehrsam) Zizzo had enough information on her family to begin a search.
Gayle's father's surname is Ehrsam and her mother's is Strandberg. Gayle did not tell us her parents' first names, but we are reasonably sure now that they are Jesse and Eva.
Her mother's family came from Sweden and settled in Nebraska. Her maternal grandfather, Albert Valentine Strandberg, was born in Nebraska in 1892, and though his father was born in Sweden, it was reasonable to assume we might find something about Gayle's great grandfather in Nebraska. His name was Nels Strandberg.
We found a notice of his death on May 3, 1915, in the Nebraska State Journal, which also stated that his wife ─ no name offered ─ died May 1, 1915. The age of Nels when he died indicates we probably have the right person.
We found the notice of marriage license for Albert V. Strandberg, age 32, and Bessie F. Lawrence, 24, published the day they were married, March 4, 1924, in the Lincoln Journal Star. The marriage announcement appeared several days later in the Nebraska State Journal, and said they would live in Bennet, Neb. A birth record in the Lincoln Journal Star shows that they had a daughter Aug. 5, 1925.
An engagement announcement of that daughter, Eva, Gayle's mother, to her father, Jesse H. Ehrsam, ran July 4, 1952, in the Lincoln Star.
It appears Eva was an only child, as Bessie Strandberg's obituary, which ran Sept. 30, 1988, in the Lincoln Journal Star, names only her as a child, but she had five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She died in Tucson, but we found no obituary in the Arizona Daily Star. The obituary states she was the widow of Albert V. Strandberg, but we did not find his obituary.
Unfortunately, the obituary did not name any family members other than her late husband and her daughter. Usually obituaries are a rich source of names to help continue the search.
We found these facts in half an hour. We would suggest searching newspapers in Missouri next for mention of Gayle's paternal grandfather Jess H. Ehrsam, of Golden City, Mo. His name and city of residence was found in the engagement announcement of his son, Jesse, to Eva.