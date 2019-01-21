Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. There were many submissions, so we spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find and will present several in the coming months.
John Putnam lists as his distant cousin Ann Putnam of Salem witch trial fame. The name is certainly known and easy to find on newspapers.com, but while this is a great family story, it would take far longer than 30 minutes to prove the connection, so we’ll concentrate on more immediate family.
John offered his father’s name, Thomas Shryock Putnam, and his mother’s, Denzil Inez (Brookman) Putnam, and where they were born and raised. He also knew when they married and where they lived following their marriage. This was enough to learn more, especially considering his mother’s first name was not common.
This is what we gleaned from birth announcements, wedding announcements, obituaries and other articles.
Thomas and Denzil Putnam had a baby boy in 1950 in Hawaii. This was likely John’s brother, Robert. We know this because an article in 1952 says that Robert Putnam ─ his parents were named ─ was 24 months old when he placed second among boys in the Mr. Baby Hawaii contest at the state fair.
John and Robert were the Putnams’ only children. Denzil Putnam was a buyer of women’s fashions and department manager of Liberty House, a department store. Thomas Putnam was in the U.S. Navy, then worked for Schuman Carriage Company and later owned his own business, the Muffler Clinic. Thomas and Denzil moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1980.
Denzil died in 1996 and Thomas in 2004.
Denzil’s father was John Wallace Brookman. Her mother’s name in the marriage announcement for Denzil and Thomas is given as Mrs. John Wallace Brookman, so it is of no help in researching that line, but the next step would be to search for obituaries and a marriage announcement for John Wallace Brookman. Either of them would give his wife’s name.
Thomas’ parents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Montcalm Putnam. It appears Thomas’ father may have passed away before Thomas’ marriage. A next step would be to search for his obituary in Miami, Florida, newspapers. As Thomas was born in the Washington, D.C., area in 1910, there may be a marriage announcement for them in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., newspapers.