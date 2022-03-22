NewsVu Test - Deleted asset

This is a test.
This is a test.
Authorities say a Tucson woman embezzled more than $5 million from two local companies and a Mexico-based HOA — funds that were gambled away.
A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the deaths of a husband and wife who were fatally struck while riding their bikes in Tucson.
Arizona Wildcats fans detail the delays getting into Viejas Arena Friday afternoon and Dalen Terry calls seeing his jersey for sale a 'dream come true'.
The 35-year-old woman who was seen driving with a man on her hood in a fatal crash northwest of Tucson had just left a detox facility.
For Star subscribers: Lake Powell is less than 35 feet above the level at which Glen Canyon Dam's generators would be turned off. But there's no detailed plan on what to do if that happens. Authorities say they're working very hard to produce one as soon as possible.
UA's point guard said he had "happy tears" after finding his ankle was not broken.
For Star subscribers: If he wins, Don Guerra will be the first Tucsonan to take home a James Beard award since the owner of El Guerro Canelo landed the honor in 2018.
NCAA and sports tracking site info, along with news coverage, was used to identify the most “perfect” March Madness brackets known to have been made.
For Star subscribers: Bennedict Mathurin fought off the urgency of the moment, gathered himself, let a few more seconds tick off the clock and swished a 3-pointer. It was a lightning bolt from the basketball heavens.
After four cases of potential rabies exposure this month, the Pima County Health Department is advising the public to be cautious around wildlife.
