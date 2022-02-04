NewsVu Test - Keyword/child overwrite handling

Another test.
For Star subscribers: The Bakery at Locale, offering breakfast fare from grab-and-go sandwiches and pastries to more elaborate brunch fare, opens this week.
For Star subscribers: Mountain Mike's signature pizza, coming to Tucson this summer, has 20 slices, 200 pepperonis and a pound of cheese.
HB 2043 would punish businesses with a minimum $500K fine if they force workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and any of them get sick from the jab.
The suspect and victim met earlier in the day and went to a Tucson apartment complex where they became involved in a physical confrontation, police said.
For Star subscribers: This spring, driverless TuSimple semi trucks will hit the road, hauling Union Pacific freight between Tucson and Phoenix.
For Star subscribers: A year-and-a-half after the University of Arizona acquired the assets of troubled for-profit online Ashford University and rebranded it as the nonprofit UA Global Campus, the university announced plans to fully integrate the online school into its operation.
For Star subscribers: Walgreens and VillageMD are uniting pharmacies and primary care at sites throughout Tucson, with the first opening in February.
A 74-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in the Catalina area. A woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries.
Pedro Roland Lozano, 36, died Saturday in a hospital from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred in the morning of Jan. 14.
"We gave the authority to the people'' on elections, said House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Mesa Republican. "And I'm not going to go back and kick them in the teeth.'' He also said the bill's demand that hand counts replace machine counts is worse than any potential problem. Bowers said it's his job to say "no" even when others are intimidated.
