In the second quarter against Oregon on Oct. 27, Arizona starting right guard Bryson Cain injured his knee and had to leave the game. Michael Eletise took his place, and the offensive line continued to function at a high level.
That probably wouldn’t have happened a month earlier. When left tackle Layth Friekh was struggling to play through an ankle injury, the line struggled along with him. The unit — which was greener than the turf at Arizona Stadium at the start of the season — has come a long way.
“I think (it’s) just the experience,” left guard Cody Creason said. “What is it, 10 games under our belt now? Now they can step in and feel comfortable playing any position.”
When the season began, Creason was the only available offensive lineman with starting experience in Division I. He had seven career starts.
The likely first five for Washington State has 80 career starts. That includes 41 by Friekh, who had to sit out the first two games because of an NCAA ruling.
Friekh and center Josh McCauley are the only members of the group who have started at the same position every game. Creason has started at left guard and right tackle. Eletise has started at both guard spots. Freshman Donovan Laie has started at both tackle spots.
Washington State has had the same starting five for every game.
“I’ve never had to do it, but it’s hard,” Friekh said of shifting from one side of the line to the other. “You’ve really gotta flip your whole brain around.”
Creason has been impressed with the way the younger players have adapted. Eletise, Laie and McCauley had zero career starts entering this season.
“Especially Josh,” Creason said. “He’s done a really good job communicating. He’s the one who tells us who to block.”
McCauley will play a particularly important role this week. Oregon had all sorts of trouble just getting the ball snapped when it visited Martin Stadium on Oct. 20. On their first series, the Ducks had a fumbled snap, a false start and a delay-of-game penalty. They fell behind 27-0 and lost 34-20.
ESPN’s “College GameDay” visited Pullman that day, so the crowd was especially frenzied. It won’t be quite at that level Saturday night, but it’ll still be loud at the Pac-12’s most intimate venue. The Wildcats tried to simulate the conditions during practice.
“During team periods we’ll turn the music up really loud so it’s hard for us to communicate,” tight end Bryce Wolma said. “That helps us out when we get into game-time situations.”