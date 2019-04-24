ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently said there’s a 99.9% chance the Arizona Cardinals will select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft, which begins Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The .1% chance that it doesn’t happen is what makes this draft so intriguing.
What if the Cardinals — after all the talk linking new coach Kliff Kingsbury to the electric but undersized Murray — decide they’d rather keep Josh Rosen? Chaos would ensue. Teams could try to trade up to No. 2 to snag Murray, whose closest comp might be Michael Vick. Or Murray could slide to teams like the Raiders or Buccaneers, who currently aren’t considered to be in the first-round-QB market.
No one outside the Cardinals’ facility knows for certain what will happen — and if you believe Kingsbury’s comments from earlier this week, even they aren’t sure.
Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until 5 p.m. Thursday to find out what might happen. Four members of the Star sports staff — Michael Lev, Ryan Finley, Justin Spears and Dominic Baciocco — gathered to conduct a four-man, first-round mock draft Wednesday.
Finley had the first pick, Lev second, Baciocco third and Spears fourth. They rotated that way through the first round.
The MO for each virtual GM was taking the players we thought teams SHOULD select given their needs and who was available. To keep things simple, no trades were allowed.
With the real draft taking place in Nashville, we wanted to do our mock somewhere that felt simultaneously old school and hipster. We settled on the Welcome Diner.
Welcome to our 2019 first-round mock draft: