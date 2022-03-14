4726 E. Broadway Blvd.
520-367-4083
Ni Hao Tea, with this new location, serves Boba tea and smoothies.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.
4726 E. Broadway Blvd.
520-367-4083
Ni Hao Tea, with this new location, serves Boba tea and smoothies.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.